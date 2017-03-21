PSG to play Juventus in Miami July 26

Another big-time international soccer match is coming to Hard Rock Stadium this summer. Four-time French league champion Paris Saint-Germain will face five-time Italian league champion Juventus on July 26 at 8:30 p.m. in an exhibition match as part of the 2017 International Champions Cup.
The match will be televised on ESPN2.
Three days later, on July 29, Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid play in El Clasico Miami – a match whose cheapest remaining tickets were going for $550 on Ticketmaster on Tuesday.
Tickets for the PSG v. Juventus will go on sale to the general public beginning Tuesday, April 4. VIP travel and ticket packages are available now via the Fontainebleau Miami Beach at www.fontainebleau.com/elclasico. Fans can find all venue-specific and other ticket information at www.internationalchampionscup.com.
“Nearing the end of each league season, Paris Saint Germain and Juventus are among the top teams of their respective leagues” said Charlie Stillitano, Chairman of Relevent Sports. “This matchup of likely league champions adds a level of excitement to the host of events occurring that week in Miami. We are thrilled to have them kick start the first of two matches held at Hard Rock Stadium.”
Comments