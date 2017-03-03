Soccer star Fernando Torres released from hospital after scary head injury

Soccer fans in South Florida – and his 3.36 million Twitter followers all over the world – can breathe a sigh of relief upon learning that Spanish star Fernando Torres was released from the hospital Friday morning after having tests on a scary head injury he suffered during a match Thursday night.
The Atletico Madrid striker collided heads with Deportivo La Coruna player Alex Bergantinos in the 85th minute of the 1-1 match. Torres collapsed and lost consciousness as the stadium went silent. He eventually awoke and was carried off the field in a neck brace.
Tests showed no signs of serious head or spinal injuries. He was hospitalized overnight for observation, and the 32-year-old was showing flashing a thumbs-up Friday morning upon leaving the hospital.
Fantastic news! Fernando @Torres has been discharged and has left the hospital: https://t.co/X0IuZt2Ld9 pic.twitter.com/dw3mKswLuq— Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) March 3, 2017
Torres thanked his fans for their get well wishes and said: “Thankfully, it was only a scare, and I hope to be back soon!”
Muchas gracias a todos por preocuparos por mí y por vuestros mensajes de ánimo. Ha sido sólo un susto. Espero volver muy pronto!— Fernando Torres (@Torres) March 2, 2017
Soccer clubs from all over Europe sent well wishes on Twitter, including Chelsea, Liverpool and AC Milan.
