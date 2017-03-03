Soccer

Soccer star Fernando Torres released from hospital after scary head injury

Soccer fans in South Florida – and his 3.36 million Twitter followers all over the world – can breathe a sigh of relief upon learning that Spanish star Fernando Torres was released from the hospital Friday morning after having tests on a scary head injury he suffered during a match Thursday night.

The Atletico Madrid striker collided heads with Deportivo La Coruna player Alex Bergantinos in the 85th minute of the 1-1 match. Torres collapsed and lost consciousness as the stadium went silent. He eventually awoke and was carried off the field in a neck brace.

Tests showed no signs of serious head or spinal injuries. He was hospitalized overnight for observation, and the 32-year-old was showing flashing a thumbs-up Friday morning upon leaving the hospital.

Torres thanked his fans for their get well wishes and said: “Thankfully, it was only a scare, and I hope to be back soon!”

Soccer clubs from all over Europe sent well wishes on Twitter, including Chelsea, Liverpool and AC Milan.

