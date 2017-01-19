Real Madrid vs. Barcelona “Clasico” in Miami this summer? Not so fast.

Reports that Real Madrid and Barcelona are playing a “Clasico” next summer in Miami at Hard Rock Stadium are premature, according to two stadium sources.
Real Madrid is committed to play at the newly-renovated, soccer-perfect stadium as part of the International Champions Cup. But the opponent has not yet been determined. Several options are being considered and no contract has been signed, both sources said.
Of course, South Florida soccer fans would be overjoyed with a Real Madrid vs. Barcelona matchup, which would likely feature world superstars Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.
The rivalry between Real Madrid and Barcelona is one of the fiercest in the world, as the two clubs are among the richest and most successful in all of sport. Whenever they play each other, the match is dubbed “El Clasico” (The Classic). Real Madrid holds the edge with 93 wins to 90 for Barcelona. They tied 1-1 when they played Dec. 3, and the next Clasico is April 23.
Barcelona played in the ICC last summer, along with Paris Saint-Germain, Inter, Milan, Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Leicester City, Liverpool and Celtic.
The 17-team tournament was played in 19 venues across the United States, Europe, Australia and China. A total of 800,000 fans attended matches. This year’s event is scheduled to be broadcast on ESPN.
The friendly tournament, which added Orlando’s Camping World Stadium as a venue for 2017-18, includes fanfests, concerts, and Super Bowl-style halftime shows.
Comments