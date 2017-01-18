Miami FC signs former Striker Stefano Pinho

Pinho is back in South Florida.
The Brazilian former Ft. Lauderdale Strikers star Stefano Pinho, known to his fans by his last name only, was signed by Miami FC for the 2017 season. Pinho spent 2016 with Minnesota United, where he scored five goals in 25 matches. The previous season, he scored 15 goals in 23 matches, leading the Strikers to the NASL Championship semifinals. He was named the league’s Golden Ball winner.
“Pinho has demonstrated the impact he can have in the NASL,” said Miami FC Technical Director Mauro Pederzoli. “He’s a strong forward with the ability to put the ball in teh back of the net more often than not.”
He spent 10 years with Brazilian club Fluminense before joining the Strikers.
