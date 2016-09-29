Soccer

September 29, 2016 10:44 AM

Jose Fernandez honored on the soccer field

BY MICHELLE KAUFMAN

mkaufman@miamiherald.com

Jose Fernandez was honored by Miami FC during a pre-game memorial ceremony on Wednesday night.

Fernandez, 24, died Sunday in a boat crash off South Beach.

Before the game against Ottawa FC, Miami FC's Cuban midfielder Ariel Martinez carried onto the FIU stadium field a Fernandez 16 Miami FC jersey that was made for the occasion. He carried a Marlins cap for placement in the center circle. There was a moment of silence, and the team's fan group, Dade Brigade, also offered tribute.

Wednesday's game was originally billed as College Night, with college students admitted for $1.

Miami FC CEO Sean Flynn, hired earlier this year, spent the previous 13 years as vice president of marketing for the Marlins.

