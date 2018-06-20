Payback pitches, ejections, culminates in Marlins loss to Giants

For a couple of teams that don't play all that often, the Marlins and Giants have managed to turn baseball into a contact sport over the years.
There was the dramatic play at the plate to end the 2003 National League Division series when the Giants' J.T. Snow plowed into Marlins catcher Pudge Rodriguez. There was the violent 2011 home plate collision involving Scott Cousins and Buster Posey, which left the Giants' star with a broken leg and prompted a rule change designed to protect catchers.
And it was only last week that a Dan Straily pitch broke the hand of Giants third baseman Evan Longoria.
Now comes the Lewis Brinson-Hunter Strickland affair.
One night after Strickland took exception to Brinson's bat flip in the Marlins' comeback win and the hot-tempered Giants closer took out his frustration by punching a door and breaking his hand in the process, the episode carried into Tuesday when two batters were hit by pitches, warnings were issued, and both Straily and manager Don Mattingly were ejected in the Marlins' 6-3 loss to the Giants.
When it comes to the Marlins and Giants, there's never a dull moment.
The latest episode revolved around Brinson and Strickland. A week after Brinson's sacrifice fly off Strickland in the ninth drove in the tying run and sent the game to extra innings, Strickland delivered a high-and-tight pitch to Brinson in Monday's ninth inning. Brinson followed that brush-back with a game-tying single, flipping his bat in the process. Strickland proceeded to give up the go-ahead run, and then exchanged words with Brinson as he was walking off the field after being taken out of the game.
On Tuesday, it was announced that Strickland had a punched a door in frustration, broke the pinky finger on his pitching hand, and would miss the next six to eight weeks.
But the episode didn't end there.
When Brinson came up for the first time in Tuesday's second hitting, Giants starter Dereck Rodriguez -- son of Pudge, ironically -- plunked the Marlins rookie with his first pitch. Home plate umpire Andy Fletcher immediately issued warnings to both benches. When Posey came up in the Giants' half of the second, Straily's first pitch to him struck him in the arm. It was thrown with clear intention, just as Rodriguez's was beforehand.
Straily and Mattingly (by rule) were ejected, and Elieser Hernandez took over on the mound for the Marlins.
The night did not go well for Miami. While emotions cooled, they were unable to dig themselves out of an early 4-0 hole that Straily put them in when the gave up home runs to Posey and Gorkys Hernandez.
The Marlins, who had succeeded in defeating the Giants with three comeback wins last week in Miami and another on Monday at AT & T Park, got within a run when they scored three times in the fourth. But the Giants added two more runs in the fifth to extend the lead and never looked back.
