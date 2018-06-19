Same old story. Marlins rally for come-from-behind win over Giants.

The Marlins always had a rally in them when they took on the Giants in Miami last week.
Four times they played.
Four times they came from behind to either tie the score or take the lead.
Three times they won.
They didn't stop there. After trailing 4-0 on Monday, the Marlins rallied for a come-from-behind victory, scoring three runs in the ninth to hand the Giants a 5-4 loss at AT&T Park.
Lewis Brinson tied it with his one-out single off Hunter Strickland in the ninth and Miguel Rojas put the Marlins on top with his flare single to right.
The Marlins have now won four of their five meetings against the Giants, all in comeback fashion.
The latest come-from-behind win spoiled Andrew Suarez's bid to notch his third major league win. The rookie lefty out of the University of Miami and Miami’s Columbus High School was in line for the win when he left in the seventh with a 4-2 lead. But the Marlins left him with a no-decision by coming up with the tying and go-ahead runs in the ninth.
Until the Giants came along last week, the Marlins had not won a game all season in which they trailed by as many as two runs. They've now done it three times in one week against San Francisco.
While Suarez was dealing, the same couldn’t be said for Marlins rookie starter Caleb Smith, who labored through four ineffective innings before coming out. The Giants produced three runs in the second after Brinson misplayed a wind-blown but routine fly ball into a double and Pablo Sandoval capped it off with a two-run homer later in the inning.
The Marlins cut the Giants lead in half, 4-2, in the fifth on Miguel Rojas’ two-run single. But Rojas helped quell what might have been a bigger inning when he was thrown out at second trying to stretch his hit.
But the Marlins woke up in the ninth. Brian Anderson drew a leadoff walk from Strickland and J.T. Realmuto followed with a RBI double to make it 4-3. Two batters later, Brinson drove in the tying run, which was followed immediately by Rojas' go-ahead single.
Kyle Barraclough worked the ninth for the save.
MARLINS DRAFT PICK CHECKS OUT TEAM
Osiris Johnson, the Marlins’ second-round draft pick out of Encinal High School in nearby Alameda, Calif., was on hand Monday to watch batting practice with his family at AT&T Park.
Johnson, a shortstop and cousin of former Major Leaguer Jimmy Rollins, remains unsigned.
But the Marlins are optimistic they can ink the 17-year-old, who was the 53rd overall pick in the amateur draft earlier this month. Johnson has a college commitment to California State-Fullerton.
In addition to Rollins, Encinal has also produced Willie Stargell and former Marlins pitcher Dontrelle Willis.
Johnson said that Rollins has worked with him to help him improve.
“Just the discipline part of the game, making sure I stayed disciplined,” Johnson said of Rollins’ biggest influence.
MARLINS NOTES
First baseman/outfielder Garrett Cooper began his minor-league rehab assignment Monday with Single A Jupiter. Cooper, whose right wrist was broken the first week of the season, played four innings Monday and went 2 for 2. Because he has missed so much time, manager Don Mattingly said Cooper likely would likely spend most -- if not all -- of the 30-day rehab period in the minors.... The Marlins optioned right-handed pitcher Merandy Gonzalez to Double A Jacksonville to make room for Smith, who was reinstated from the bereavement list and started Monday’s game against the Giants.
