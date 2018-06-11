This former Marlins pitcher was at the center of an independent baseball league brawl

It has been more than a year since Mat Latos played in his last Major League Baseball game.
But the 30-year-old and former Miami Marlins pitcher made the rounds again on Saturday after being involved in a bench-clearing brawl during a game with the independent Can-Am league between Latos' New Jersey Jackals and the Rockland Boulders.
Video of the incident shows Latos throw a pitch that went just above the opposing batter's head. After some jawing, Latos steps off the mound and approaches the batter near home plate when a player from the Boulders' dugout charges toward him.
Pandemonium broke loose from there.
Latos picked up the player and slammed him to the ground as both benches emptied and made their way toward the center of the diamond.
Latos, a Coconut Creek High grad who also attended Broward College before going pro, started 16 games on the mound for the Marlins in 2015. He went 4-7 with a 4.48 ERA, giving up 44 earned runs over 88.1 innings of work.
Latos was 71-59 with a 3.64 career ERA in his nine-year MLB career, which also had stints with the Padres (2009-2011), the Reds (2012-2014), the Dodgers (2015), the Angels (2015), the White Sox (2016), the Nationals (2016) and the Blue Jays (2017).
Latos is 1-2 with a 5.14 ERA over four starts on the season with the Jackals.
Comments