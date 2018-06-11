Third comeback is the charm as Marlins rally to defeat Giants

Three times Monday the Marlins trailed.

And three times they rallied to either tie the score or take the lead, with the last of their comebacks holding up for a 7-5 win over the Giants. It was the first time since a 2010 game in Colorado that the Marlins rallied from as many as three deficits before winning.

J.T. Realmuto’s two-run homer to center off Sam Dyson in the seventh was the deciding blow in a see-saw battle in which the Marlins showed some rare resolve by not allowing any Giants lead to last.





"I've hit a lot of balls to dead center (at Marlins Park) that didn't get out," Realmuto said. "So I was running the bases like it wasn't going to get out because I've been fooled in that part of the park many times."

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Realmuto and rookies Brian Anderson and Lewis Brinson were a three-man gang, with each having big nights as the lineup overcame the Marlins’ pitching shortcomings.

Realmuto went 3 for 4 with a single, double and a triple. Anderson also went 3 for 4 with a homer and a pair of doubles. Brinson drove in two runs with a triple and single. The trio accounted for all eight Marlins hits.

And the Marlins needed every one of them to get past the Giants and standout pitcher Madison Bumgarner.

Wei-Yin Chen suffered through another abbreviated outing when he lost control in a messy fifth inning, one in which his bases-loaded balk forced one run across the plate and reliever Brad Ziegler issued a bases-loaded walk to score one other. All that gave the Giants a 4-2 lead.

Chen said he had no idea why he was called for a balk.

"I would like to know," Chen said. "All I did was step off, so I really don't know what I did there."

Chen, though, was unhappy with his outing, his third straight in which he failed to make it through five innings.

"I didn't really do my job well," Chen said. "But I was happy to see Brinson and Anderson, they all hit pretty well. Bumgarner, he's a very tough pitcher to hit. But we hit him very well tonight."

After the Marlins tied it with a pair of runs in the sixth, the Giants regained the lead in the seventh on Brandon Crawford’s sacrifice fly.

But after Anderson tied it in the Marlins’ half of the seventh with a RBI double, Realmuto blasted a go-ahead two-run shot off Dyson.

It was the first win of the season for the Marlins in which they overcame a deficit of more than one run to prevail.

"We really just kept battling," Anderson said. "They had one of their horses out there, a guy with an incredible track record. But we just kept fighting and fighting and were able to get to him, and get to their bullpen a little bit late."

Bumgarner hadn't allowed a hit until Anderson led off the fourth with an opposite-field solo homer. The Marlins then took the lead after Realmuto doubled and Brinson bashed a two-out triple off the top of the wall in center.

"Everybody did their job against a tough guy, Bumgarner," Brinson said. "Any night you get to a tough pitcher like Bumgarner, that's a good night, especially when we win."

Bumbarner pitched into the sixth before coming out after he gave up a game-tying single to Brinson. Bumgarner's frustration with home plate umpire Jeremie Rehak's strike zone boiled over as he was walking back to the dugout, chirping at him along the way. Rehak was having nothing of it and ejected Bumgarner for the first time in the pitcher's career.

Trailing 5-4 in the seventh, Yadiel Rivera walked to start the inning and stole second. Two outs later, Anderson doubled to right to knot the score again. One batter later, Realmuto took Dyson deep and the bullpen did the rest, with Drew Steckenrider and Kyle Barraclough delivering two scoreless innings to preserve the win.