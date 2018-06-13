Rookie sensation caps another gritty Marlins comeback in walk-off win over the Giants

No lead has been safe against the Marlins this week.

Before Monday, the Marlins had gone eight years without winning a game in which they had to rally from three separate deficits. They did so for the second time in three days on Wednesday.





Brian Anderson’s bases loaded sacrifice fly in the bottom of the ninth inning drove in Miguel Rojas to cap a 5-4 victory - the Marlins' third in a row over the Giants, all of which have been in comeback fashion.

Anderson, who has been one of the most clutch hitters in all of baseball this season, recorded his first walk-off RBI. Anderson is hitting .417 with runners in scoring position which ranks fourth overall in the majors among hitters with a minimum of 50 such plate appearances.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

"A situation like that the best thing you can do is realize the pressure is not on you, it's on the hitter," Anderson said. "I just tried to get something in the strike zone and something I could elevate and put in the outfield."

Rojas, who had been 3 for 49 prior to that at-bat dating back to May 30th singled to lead off the inning. Yadiel Rivera walked and two batters later, JB Shuck reached on an infield single.

Rojas showed up to the park early on Wednesday to take extra batting practice from Marlins' hitting coach Frank Menechino.

"Especially after a couple of rough weeks I feel like I've been putting good swings but I haven't been the same, I feel like my approach has been away a little bit," Rojas said. "My concern is to find a way to help the team win. I know right now I'm not at my best offensively, but I feel like I'm going to come back and when I can't come through at the plate, I have to find a way to win games."

The three wins in a row is the longest win streak for the Marlins (26-42) since a four-game streak from April 28-May 1.

Justin Bour provided the equalizer twice in the game, first in the bottom half of the sixth inning with an RBI single that scored J.T. Realmuto.

Bour came through in the clutch again in the bottom of the eighth tying the game with a two-out double to the gap in right center that scored Brian Anderson.

Bour made a great defensive play as well in the fifth when he reached over the wall in foul ground by first base and snagged a pop up by McCutchen to end the inning.

Caleb Smith pitched 6 1/3 innings and gave up three runs on eight hits and two walks, striking out four on 107 pitches.

Smith leads all rookies with 83 strikeouts and is tied for ninth in the National League overall with the Phillies’ Vince Velasquez.

"I wasn’t real good with my command today, but I was able to get out of it," Smith said. "My defense worked really well."

Smith became the first Marlins pitcher to record a multi-hit game since Edinson Volquez on April 3, 2017 in Washington (Opening Day).

"That was pretty fun," Smith said. "I’ve been working on it so it’s nice to see the difference there."

Giants rookie Andrew Suarez, a graduate of Christopher Columbus High School in Miami and a former standout at the University of Miami, threw five innings in his return home and gave up two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out two on 77 pitches.

San Francisco Giants pitcher Andrew Suarez looks from the dugout during the third inning of a Major League Baseball game against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park on Wednesday, June 13, 2018. David Santiago dsantiago@miamiherald.com

Suarez, who last pitched at Marlins Park as a freshman at UM in the first ever game there in 2012, made his 10th start of the season for San Francisco.

Andrew McCutchen gave the Giants a 2-0 lead in the first when he followed up a double by Buster Posey with a 422-foot home run to center field.

The Marlins scored a pair of runs in the fourth to tie the game on singles by Cameron Maybin and Lewis Brinson. The Marlins missed out on a chance to take the lead, however, when Maybin was thrown out at the plate trying to score from second on Brinson’s hit.

The Giants mustered three consecutive singles in the sixth capped by Austin Jackson’s go-ahead hit to take a 3-2 lead. Although his pitch count ran over 100, Smith was able to complete the frame when he induced a fielder’s choice grounder from pinch hitter Hunter Pence.

But San Francisco retook the lead 4-3 when Evan Longoria delivered a two-out single up the middle off a 100.6 mph fastball from reliever Tayron Guerrero that scored Posey.

SIGNING PICKS

The Marlins announced Wednesday they have signed 16 of their picks from last week’s MLB draft including first-round selection Connor Scott, who signed a deal on Friday worth the full slot money of $4,038,200.

The players the Marlins signed in addition to Scott were catchers Nick Fortes (4th round) and Keegan Fish (13th), right-handed pitchers Chris Vallimont (5th), Cason Sherrod (7th), Peyton Culbertson (8th), Jake Walters (9th), Tanner Andrews (10th), Giovanni Lopez (23rd) and Nathan Alexander (24th), outfielders Davis Bradshaw (11th), Connor Grant (21st), Milton Smith, Jr. (22nd), Harrison Dinicola (27th), shortstop Gunnar Shubert (28th) and third baseman Andrew Turner (39th).