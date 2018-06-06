Marlins are bringing back their greats, and for at least one weekend, ‘the teal’

He only got to wear it for a quick photo shoot.
But Lewis Brinson still got a kick out of putting on the teal pinstriped jersey he grew up watching his favorite team wear.
“The word Marlins on the front, the teal, the pinstripes, that’s what I grew up watching,” Brinson said. “Even to put that on for the photo shoot was pretty cool. But to put that on this weekend, I’m gonna be pretty excited to do that again.”
Brinson will get to wear the teal on the field this weekend.
So will numerous notable Marlins’ alums as the franchise celebrates its 25th anniversary festivities Friday through Sunday during the team’s three-game series against the San Diego Padres at Marlins Park.
Marlins fans have been so excited since the announcement that many have clamored for the club to bring the teal uniforms back for good.
Brinson said he’d love it if they ever decided to do that.
“I’d say bring them back for good, but that’s not up to me. I think a lot of guys like that old school teal look. A lot of teams are going back to that maybe once a series or every Friday I don’t know.
“Those old school uniforms didn’t look that good back in the day, but with updated technology and the updated versions they’re using now they look good so I’m all for wearing those full time. It’s going to be exciting and I can’t wait to get back home to see that.”
The Marlins announced the list of alumni this week that will be introduced as part of a pregame ceremony at 3:15 p.m. on Saturday. They will also take part in an Alumni Softball game on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. Fans with tickets to Sunday’s game can watch the softball game.
The list of alums includes members of both the 1997 and 2003 World Series championship teams as well as the 1993 inaugural season. Participating in the festivities will be Jeff Conine (Friday only), Charles Johnson, Mike Lowell, Luis Castillo, Livan Hernandez, Edgar Renteria, Alex Gonzalez, Juan Pierre, Alex Fernandez, Charlie Hough, Orestes Destrade, Benito Santiago, Alex Arias, original Marlins manager Rene Lachemann, Kurt Abbott, Antonio Alfonseca, Cliff Floyd, Fredi Gonzalez, Todd Hollandsworth, Gaby Sanchez, Preston Wilson, Mike Jacobs, Ed Lucas, Carl Pavano and Placido Polanco.
The Marlins are offering special $4 tickets for all three games — the same prices for which they were sold on Opening Day in 1993. They are also offering special pricing on ticket packages for group tickets and private suite rentals for all three days.
Former Marlins players and coaches attending the event will be available to fans at autograph and selfie stations inside the park beginning at 6 p.m. on Friday and at 3 p.m. Saturday. A Charlie Hough bobblehead will be given away to all full season ticket holders on Friday as well and there will be a fireworks show postgame.
COMING UP
Friday: Miami Marlins LHP Caleb Smith (4-6, 4.03) vs. San Diego Padres LHP Eric Lauer (2-3, 6.82), 7:10 p.m., Marlins Park.
Comments