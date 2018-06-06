Suddenly explosive Marlins offense bashes the Cardinals for second consecutive game

The Marlins arrived in St. Louis ranked last in baseball in multiple offensive categories.
The Cardinals are still waiting to see that team take the field.
The Marlins bashed St. Louis pitching again Wednesday night recording season-highs in runs, hits and extra-base hits in an 11-3 rout of the Cardinals at Busch Stadium.
The Marlins (22-39) scored the most runs they have this season in a two-game span with 18, which is four more than they scored over their previous six games – all losses.
"There were great at-bats up and down the lineup 1 through 9," J.T. Realmuto said. "You even had a pitcher hit the ball hard there at the end. It was good run production up and down the lineup which is huge for us."
The Marlins, who entered the game with a major-league worst 203 runs scored, 45 home runs and .349 slugging percentage, recorded a season-best 17 hits, 10 extra base hits, six doubles and matched a season-high with three home runs.
Lewis Brinson, who entered the game with a .161 batting average, hit two home runs, giving him nine for the season. It was his second multi-home run game with the other coming on April 19 in Milwaukee.
"We got the win, on top of a great night by pretty much everyone in the lineup," Brinson said. "I think everybody had a hit. We had a great night. It's good to see some of the work paying off, a little bit. But we came out ready to play. We put it on a really good team. I'm glad we got the win like that."
Brinson said his single off Cardinals starter Jack Flaherty in the second inning - the first of his three hits - was a confidence booster.
"It helped a lot, especially off Flaherty," Brinson said. "He's a good guy, and a good pitcher, good young guy. He's got really good stuff, strikeout stuff. To sit in there and battle against a pretty good curveball. Luckily, he left it up enough for me to put some good wood on it."
Derek Dietrich recorded a career-high four hits including his seventh home run.
Starlin Castro recorded three doubles and Realmuto hit two doubles and a triple.
Realmuto said the day off on Monday gave the team a chance to regain some focus after the frustrations of six consecutive defeats in San Diego and Arizona.
"Maybe just that day off kind of clears your head a little bit and guys have a day to relax and put those bad days behind you and kind of reset the clock a little bit," Realmuto said. "We’ve definitely come out swinging the bats in this series and hopefully we can continue that."
Drew Rucinski picked up his first career victory in relief of Wei-Yin Chen after going 2 1/3 innings and allowing one run on two hits.
Chen allowed two runs on six hits, walked two and struck out two, but couldn't finish the fifth inning as Mattingly removed him after 91 pitches.
"I think the team did great," Chen said. "Dietrich and Castro hit really well tonight and gave me a lot of run support. It’s just unfortunate I couldn’t finish five innings and get the win."
