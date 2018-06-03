Brinson gaffes contribute to another loss for sinking Marlins

One misplay by Lewis Brinson turned an out into a double. Another by Brinson resulted in a three-base error.

As Brinson goes, so go the Marlins.

The struggling rookie had another game to forget as the Diamondbacks swept the Marlins with a 6-1 victory and extending their season-long losing streak to six straight.

Brinson is hitting just .157 with an anemic OPS of .492, yet has managed to remain in the lineup as the Marlins remain hellbent on sticking with the outfielder through thick and thin -- mostly thin.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

On Sunday, Brinson had one ball sail past his glove in the fourth for a double, the first hit allowed by starter Dan Straily. That misplay didn’t end up costing the Marlins as Straily got out of the inning.

But his second fielding miscue did.

With runners at second and third and Arizona holding a 1-0 lead, Daniel Descalso lofted a long fly ball to deep center. Brinson appeared to misjudge the ball, allowing it to go over his head. Though his glove didn’t touch the ball, he was still given an error.

The Diamondbacks scored two runs on the play before adding three more in the eighth off Tayron Guerrero to put the game away.

"Those are routine plays for me," Brinson said, who owned up to the mistakes. "I don't expect to drop anything out there, especially those two balls. Anything that goes up I can get under, I expect to catch. So not happy about those."

Brinson misplayed four routine fly balls over the past several days. But manager Don Mattingly has remained supportive of the rookie.

"I'm still not worried about the defense," Mattingly said. "We've had a couple of plays lately that we need to clean up. But, in general, his defense has been really good. And the bright side is we're seeing better swings."

Arizona outscored the Marlins 21-4 in the series and hit nine home runs to only one for Miami.

Straily cruised through four innings. But the fifth was his undoing.

After the first two batters of the inning reached for the Diamondbacks, Matt Koch tried to put down a sacrifice bunt. But Straily couldn’t throw a strike, issuing a four-pitch walk to the Arizona pitcher to load the bases.

The Diamondbacks scored a run on a ground ball out before Straily walked yet another batter.

_______________

The Marlins sent struggling left-hander Jarlin Garcia to Triple A New Orleans on Sunday. Garcia, who was sensational in April as a starter, has pitched poorly out of the bullpen since,giving up 11 home runs over his past 18 innings.





“The main thing is getting him back into a routine where he can start again,” Mattingly said. “We weren’t doing any justice by having him here.”

The Marlins called up right-handed reliever Drew Rucinski from New Orleans to fill Garcia’s roster spot. Rucinski, a college teammate of Marlins outfielder J.B. Shuck at Ohio State University, has appeared in nine major league games (0-2, 7.23 ERA) over three seasons with the Angels and Twins.





Brinson: I don't expect to drop anything out there, especially those two balls. Peralta's I just jumped and I didn't need to. Descalso's I thought I was at the wall and I wasn.t Anything that goes up I can get under, I expect to catch. So not happy about those. Those are routine plays for me.