Marlins plastered by home runs in loss to Diamondbacks

Now that they’ve started storing baseballs in a humidor at Chase Field, there’s a belief that they’re not flying out for home runs here with the same frequency.

But you might have a hard time convincing Elieser Hernandez, Jarlin Garcia and Brad Ziegler of that after the three pitchers for the Marlins gave up a franchise-tying six home runs Friday in a 9-1 Diamondbacks victory.

"They were hit pretty good, it seemed like," said manager Don Mattingly.

Arizona put on a power show in the process of handing the Marlins their fourth straight loss, one that threatened to leave them with the worst record in the National League depending on the outcome of the Reds game late Friday.

Suffice to say, the Marlins have played poorly on a road trip that began in San Diego, where they lost three out of four to the last-place Padres. They’ve given up eight runs or more in three of their past four games. And they’re not hitting.

One night after Wei-Yin Chen was lifted in the second inning of an 8-3 loss, Hernandez only managed to make it through three after allowing five runs, four of those produced by the long ball.

Hernandez gave up a second-inning shot to Daniel Descalso and a pair of third-inning blasts to Jake Lamb and David Peralta.

Next up was Garcia, who took over in the fourth and gave up home runs in the fifth to John Ryan Murphy and Ketel Marte. Finally, Ziegler gave up a solo shot to Marte in the eighth and nearly gave up another to Socrates Brito, whose long fly ball was caught on the warning track in deep center.





Only twice before have the Marlins given up six home runs in a game lasting no longer than nine innings, once in 2003 and again in 2008.

Hernandez, a Rule 5 draft pick, had pitched relatively well in his recent starts despite receiving losses in each of his two previous outings. Now, make that three losses in a row for Hernandez (0-3).

"Tonight was really the first time we've seen a lack of command," Mattingly said. "He didn't throw the ball where he wanted it, and that's kind of unusual for him."

Hernandez said he's learning the hard way. Having never played above the Single A level before the Marlins acquired him, he's now facing much tougher hitters.

"It's where I'm pitching in the major leagues and these guys don't miss when you make a mistake, and I made many tonight," Hernandez said.

Garcia’s fortunes have turned suddenly. After enjoying a sensational month of April in which he flaunted a 1.00 ERA and gave up two home runs in 27 innings of work, May (and now June) have been a bust. Since April, Garcia has a 8.25 ERA while giving up 11 homers in 24 innings.

Offensively, the Marlins put up little fight against Arizona starter Clay Buchholz, who went seven innings and held the Marlins to a run on six hits. That lone run came in the seventh on Lewis Brinson’s RBI single.