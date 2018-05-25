Photo gallery: Nationals at Marlins | Friday, May 25, 2018

Marlins second baseman Starlin Castro slides safe at home plate as Nationals' catcher Pedro Severino waits on a throw in the seventh inning of the Miami Marlins vs Washington Nationals game at Marlins Park, Friday, May 25, 2018.
Pedro Portal
pportal@miamiherald.com
Marlins first base coach Perry Hill runs to check third baseman Martin Prado who got hurt after reaching to first base on error by Washington's short stop Trea Turner in the sixth inning of the Miami Marlins vs Washington Nationals game at Marlins Park, Friday, May 25, 2018.
Marlins right fielder Brian Anderson backs up short stop Miguel Rojas as he throws to first base in the eight inning of the Miami Marlins vs Washington Nationals game at Marlins Park, Friday, May 25, 2018.
Marlins short stop Miguel Rojas attempts to tag out Nationals' Michael A. Taylor on second base in the seventh inning of the Miami Marlins vs Washington Nationals game at Marlins Park, Friday, May 25, 2018.
Marlins third baseman Martin Prado hits a single in the first inning of the Miami Marlins vs Washington Nationals game at Marlins Park, Friday, May 25, 2018.
Marlins third baseman Martin Prado hits a a double in the third inning of the Miami Marlins vs Washington Nationals game at Marlins Park, Friday, May 25, 2018.
Marlins third baseman Martin Prado stands at second base after hitting a double in the third inning of the Miami Marlins vs Washington Nationals game at Marlins Park, Friday, May 25, 2018.
Marlins pitcher Jose Urena pitches in the second inning of the Miami Marlins vs Washington Nationals game at Marlins Park, Friday, May 25, 2018.
Marlins shortstop Miguel Rojas hits a two-run RBI single to tie the game 2-2 in the fourth inning of the Miami Marlins vs Washington Nationals game at Marlins Park, Friday, May 25, 2018.
Marlins pitcher Jose Urena throws in the first inning of the Miami Marlins vs Washington Nationals game at Marlins Park, Friday, May 25, 2018.
Washington Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer throws in the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park, Friday, May 25, 2018.
Marlins center fielder Lewis Brinson greets Brian Anderson and Starlin Castro as they scored via RBI single by short stop Miguel Rojas to tie the game 2-2 in the fourth inning of the Miami Marlins vs Washington Nationals game at Marlins Park, Friday, May 25, 2018.
Marlins first base coach Perry Hill looks on as a medical staff checks on third baseman Martin Prado who got hurt after reaching to first base on error by Washington's short stop Trea Turner in the sixth inning of the Miami Marlins vs Washington Nationals game at Marlins Park, Friday, May 25, 2018.
Marlins manager Don Mattingly relieved pitcher Nick Wittgren in the seventh inning of the Miami Marlins vs Washington Nationals game at Marlins Park, Friday, May 25, 2018.
Marlins right and left fielders Brian Anderson and Derek Dietrich celebrate Dietrich's two runs home run in the sixth inning of the Miami Marlins vs Washington Nationals game at Marlins Park, Friday, May 25, 2018.
Marlins left fielder Derek Dietrich hits a two-run home run in the sixth inning of the Miami Marlins vs Washington Nationals game at Marlins Park, Friday, May 25, 2018.
Washington Nationals celebrate their 9-5 victory against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park, Friday, May 25, 2018.
Washington Nationals' catcher Pedro Severino and pitcher Sean Doolittle celebrate their 9-5 victory against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park, Friday, May 25, 2018.
Marlins right fielder Brian Anderson hits an RBI single in the seventh inning of the Miami Marlins vs Washington Nationals game at Marlins Park, Friday, May 25, 2018.
