Marlins make little noise in Big Apple, losing quietly to Mets

From dramatic to dull.
That summed up the 24-hour baseball cycle of the Marlins. One day after absorbing a meltdown loss in Atlanta, they showed up flat against the Mets on Monday at Citi Field, losing 2-0.
It was a far cry from Sunday's setback when the lineup produced one of its best offensive showings of the season. On Monday, though, the bats were dead, mustering only five total hits.
It wasn't like they were facing Noah Syndergaard or Jacob deGrom, either.
The Mets sent out 35-year-old journeyman Jason Vargas, who had allowed 19 runs on 26 hits and seven walks in his three initial Mets starts totaling 12 innings, and who was pitching for the first time since May 8.
The Marlins looked helpless against him.
Vargas worked five scoreless innings in which he scattered a pair of singles and struck out seven.
Marlins rookie starter Elisier Hernandez didn’t do a whole lot worse.
Hernandez, one of the Marlins’ two Rule 5 draft selections in December, gave up a third-inning run on Asdrubel Cabrera’s two-out double before coming out after the fifth. It was the second straight respectable start for Hernandez.
The Mets' other run was unearned, coming after Martin Prado's fielding error in the seventh.
The Marlins threatened only twice, once in the sixth when Derek Dietrich struck out with the bases loaded and again in the eighth when Mets left fielder Brandon Nimmo made a diving catch on Brian Anderson's inning-ending liner with a man on third.
Comments