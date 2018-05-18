In court fight with Derek Jeter, Miami-Dade turns to the Marlins Man for help

Laurence Leavy, a Fort Lauderdale lawyer best known as the "Marlins Man" for wearing an orange team jersey in the front row of major sporting events, poses for a selfie in a post office in the British Virgin Islans. Lawyers for the Miami Marlins sought to have a Miami-Dade lawsuit bumped to federal court over that post office, the home of a corporation that owns a portion of the team. The Marlins claimed that ownership entitled it to international arbitration. Miami-Dade lawyers rejected that claim, and used the Leavy selfie as an exhibit in a recent court filing.