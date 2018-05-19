Marlins’ No. 1 starter remains winless after things unravel quickly against the Braves

That first victory of 2018 continues to elude Jose Urena.

After facing the minimum amount of batters through the first four innings, things fell apart quickly in the fifth as the Braves scored four and later cruised to a 8-1 win Saturday night over the Marlins at SunTrust Park.

Urena lost his seventh consecutive decision to start the season, marking the second year in a row that has happened to a Marlins’ Opening Day starter with Edinson Volquez also going 0-7 to open 2017.

The Marlins also fell to 0-10 this season when Urena starts.

Urena had compiled a 2.84 ERA in his four previous starts with 22 strikeouts and only four walks in 25 1/3 innings.





"We did the same things we were doing before and keep doing what was working and put a ball on the ground," Urena said.

But an error compounded a disastrous fifth inning that quickly erased a 1-0 Marlins lead.

With a runner at first and one out, Ender Inciarte lined a ball toward first that skipped off a diving Justin Bour. Starlin Castro fielded it and fired quickly and wide of first as Urena tried to cover the bag.

“Jose was good,” Marlins manager Don Mattingly said. “You can’t really ask anything more from him. His pitch count is down. We got ground balls. We just didn’t make any plays for him that inning.”

On the play, Urena fell hard to the ground landing on his right arm, but remained in the game.

"I was fine, just in a little bit of pain when I hit the ground, but I was OK," Urena said.

Johan Camargo then tied the game with a single and both Dansby Swanson and pitcher Sean Newcomb executed perfect bunts in succession as Atlanta took a 2-1 lead. Ozzie Albies then smacked a single to right that brought home two more runs.

Urena lasted six innings, but all four runs were earned. He struck out two and walked one on 72 pitches.

Another troublesome sign for the Marlins (17-28) came later as Jarlin Garcia endured another rough outing in relief.

Garcia, who had not pitched in a week, gave up two more home runs – to Kurt Suzuki and Freddie Freeman – to bring his total allowed for the season to 10 in 45 innings pitched overall.

"He didn't seem very sharp, but we needed to get him out there," Mattingly said. "We knew he had a bad spot in the order there, but it just didn't go well."

The Marlins scored their lone run on an RBI groundout in the second by Bryan Holaday, who started for J.T. Realmuto as manager Don Mattingly gave his starting catcher the night off with a day game on Sunday.