Miami Marlins starting pitcher Dan Straily works in the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Miami Marlins' Dan Straily continues to gain momentum since returning from injury

By Andre C. Fernandez

May 18, 2018 10:14 PM

ATLANTA

Dan Straily started the season late due to injury.

He hopes more performances like he has lately will lead him to a strong finish.

Straily pitched seven scoreless innings and gave up only three hits, to help the Marlins to a 2-0 shutout of the host Atlanta Braves on Friday at SunTrust Park.

It was the longest of Straily’s four outings so far this season since returning from a left forearm strain that delayed his season debut until April 30.

Straily struck out six and walked three (one intentional).

The Marlins (17-27) have won all four of those outings, and won for the third time in four games.

It was one of Straily’s best outings since joining the Marlins last season and the furthest he pitched into a game without giving up a run during that span.

The Marlins scored both runs to back up Straily in the sixth when they strung three consecutive hits off Braves starter Matt Wisler. After Martin Prado singled, J.T. Realmuto tripled and Starlin Castro followed with a double.

Kyle Barraclough and Brad Ziegler shut the door out of the bullpen with a pair of scoreless innings.

