May 16, 2018 10:16 PM

J.T. Realmuto home run saves Marlins after bullpen meltdown

By Adam H. Beasley

If J.T. Realmuto is the next Marlins cornerstone out the door, he's helping Miami get maximum value.

Realmuto, the 27-year-old catcher who has been the subject of trade chatter since essentially the start of the season, blasted a tiebreaking home run in the bottom of the sixth inning Wednesday, lifting the Marlins past the nosediving Dodgers 6-5.

Remarkably, L.A. and Miami head into Thursday's series finale with the same record (16-26) — even though the Dodgers' payroll dwarfs the Marlins'.

But Miami has been getting by recently with surprising starting pitching, and Elieser Hernandez — a Rule 5 pickup by the Marlins making his first career start — was just the latest.

Hernandez took Jarlin Garcia’s spot in the rotation, as Don Mattingly wants to keep a lid on the 25-year-old lefty’s usage early on. Hernandez made the most of the opportunity, scattering three hits over five innings; the only run he allowed came on a fourth-inning home run by Yasmani Grandal.

"The kid was good today," Mattingly said. "That was good to see. It was kind of what we've seen in spring training. He's a work in progress but he will challenge the strike zone and come after guys. It's good to see."

Added Hernandez in Spanish, via a team translator: "At the beginning, I was kind of nervous out there, but once I got into rhythm, it kind of settled me down. I just reminded myself that I've just got to go out there and compete and limit my mistakes."

Hernandez left with a four-run lead. It took Miami's bullpen all of one-third of an inning to squander it all.

Relievers Junichi Tazawa and Drew Steckenrider combined to allow four runs on five hits in a dreadful sixth inning.

The game was tied when Realmuto strode to the plate in the bottom half of the inning. That changed in a big way when deposited an 86-mile-per-hour changeup from Pedro Baez over Marlins Park's left-center field fence.

"J.T.'s homer was big from the standpoint of grabbing momentum right back," Mattingly said.

Marlins first baseman Justin Bour hit his ninth home run of the season Wednesday. Second baseman Starlin Castro tied a career high with four hits.

Mattingly said the Marlins should be "four or five games better" than their record: "We've had to chances to win games. ... Hopefully we're going to continue to improve."

