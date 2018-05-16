The Miami Marlins hire these executives to help the fan experience, community outreach

Derek Jeter’s Marlins are last in the standings and a tough sell at the ticket windows.
While there’s no quick fix for rebuilding the on-field product — a process that could take years — Jeter is taking steps to improve the bottom line. The latest example came Wednesday with the announcement the Marlins had hired three top executives tasked with breathing life into the struggling franchise:
▪ Elisa Padilla, vice president of marketing and community relations.
▪ Travis Apple, vice president of ticket sales and service.
▪ Michael Shaw, vice president of customer engagement.
“As we continue to build this organization, the addition of these innovative and accomplished individuals is an important step in the process of delivering a first-class experience our fans deserve,” Jeter said in a statement.
The Marlins rank last in the Majors in attendance, averaging just over 10,000 fans a game, and last season reportedly lost $50 million under previous owner Jeffrey Loria.
It’s one reason the Marlins hired Chip Bowers away from the NBA’s Golden State Warriors earlier this year to become their President of Baseball Operations — and why they’re beefing up the rest of the front office staff on the business side, as well.
Padilla has nearly 25 years of marketing experience, including a 16-year career in professional sports, including stints with the Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks of the NBA. During her seven years with the Nets, she rose to Chief Marketing Officer.
She has served as an adjunct faculty member in Sports Marketing at New York University and is a member of Women in Sports and Events (WISE).
Like Padilla, Apple also has previous ties to the NBA, serving the last two years as the league’s Senior Director of Team Marketing and Business Operations. He has also worked previously for the Phoenix Suns and Orlando Magic.
Shaw has most recently worked for Amazon Tickets, where he assisted in the division’s ticket business strategy. He has also worked previously for Groupon, where he was head of sports partnerships and sports business development, and worked four years with ESPN in programming and acquisitions.
“These executives each bring a unique set of skills and diversity that will provide us more opportunities to build on our early success in the South Florida business community and continue to re-engage with partners on a local and national level,” Bowers said.
