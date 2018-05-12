Photo gallery: Braves at Marlins | Sat., May 12, 2018

Atlanta Braves third baseman Jose Bautista (23) misses to take out Miami Marlins second baseman Starlin Castro (13) on first base during the first inning on the game at Marlins Park on Saturday, May 12, 2018
Sam Navarro
SNavarro@MiamiHerald.com
Miami Marlins third baseman Brian Anderson (15) doubles to deep lefty center field to bring the first run for the Marlins against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning of the game at Marlins Park in Miami on Friday, May 12, 2018.
Sam Navarro
SNavarro@MiamiHerald.com
Miami Marlins center fielder Lewis Brinson (9) gets thrown out at second during a double play by the braves in the 6th inning go the game at Marlins Park in Miami on Friday, May 12, 2018. Miami lost 10-5.
Sam Navarro
snavarro@miamiherald.com
Miami Marlins center fielder Lewis Brinson (9) returns safety to first base during the 6th inning of the game against the Atlanta Braves at Marlins Parkin in Miami on Friday, May 12, 2018. Miami lost 10-5.
Sam Navarro
snavarro@miamiherald.com
Miami Marlins second baseman Starlin Castro (13) runs by second base on his way to third after a single from Miami Marlins first baseman Justin Bour (41) during the the first inning of the games against Atlanta Braves at Marlins Park in Miami on Friday, May 12, 2018.
Sam Navarro
SNavarro@MiamiHerald.com
Miami Marlins third baseman Martin Prado (14) throws to first base to take out Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) during the first inning of the game at Marlins Park in Miami on Friday, May 11, 2018.
Sam Navarro
SNavarro@MiamiHerald.com
Miami Marlins relief pitcher Tayron Guerrero (56) takes the pitching mount for the 7th inning of the game against the Atlanta Braves at Marlins Park on Friday, May 12, 2018. Miami lost 10-5.
Sam Navarro
snavarro@miamiherald.com
Miami Marlins left fielder Derek Dietrich (32) doubles to deep center field during the 5th inning of the game against the Atlanta Braves at Marlins Park in Miami on Friday, May 12, 2018. Miami lost 10-5.
Sam Navarro
snavarro@miamiherald.com
Miami Marlins shortstop Miguel Rojas (19) doubles to right field during the 8th inning of the game against the Atlanta Braves at Marlins Park on Friday, May 12, 2018. Miami lost 10-5.
Sam Navarro
snavarro@miamiherald.com
Miami Marlins second baseman Starlin Castro (13) slides safe on third base during the game against the Atlanta Braves at Marlins Park in Miami on Friday, May 12, 2018. Miami lost 10-5.
Sam Navarro
snavarro@miamiherald.com
Miami Marlins starting pitcher Jarlin Garcia (66) delivers a pitch during the first inning of the game against the Atlanta Braves at Marlins Park in Miami on Saturday, May 12, 2018.
Sam Navarro
SNavarro@MiamiHerald.com