This Marlins pitcher is 0-6. Don't blame him.

Nobody has to tell Jose Urena that the Marlins are the lowest scoring team in the majors.

The hard-luck pitcher for the Marlins knows it first-hand.

Urena's record fell to 0-6 on Sunday when the Marlins provided him no support in a 4-3 loss to the first-place Braves at Marlins Park, scoring all of their runs on a too-little-too-late Justin Bour home run in the ninth.

For Urena, it was nothing new.

Going into the day, Urena had received the lowest run support of any of the 89 starting pitchers in the majors who had thrown at least 40 innings, a meager 2.11 runs per start. That figure shrunk further Sunday when the Marlins failed to provide him so much as one run for him for the third time in his past four starts.

The Marlins have lost all nine of Urena's outings this season and, dating to last season, Urena has gone 11 consecutive starts without a win. The team record is 12 such winless starts by Brian Moehler during the 2006 season.

Urena made one bad pitch Sunday, giving up a two-run homer to Ender Inciarte in the sixth. Otherwise, he was on top of his game, holding the Braves to only four hits and a pair of walks over six innings. He was charged with another run on a botched fielding play by backup shortstop Yadiel Rivera, who lost track of a routine pop in the first.

Until Bour connected on a one-out, three-run homer in the ninth, the Marlins did little offensively against Braves pitching and starter Sean Newcomb (4-1). The team's hitting and scoring woes could prompt the front office to make a roster move.

Outfielder Magneuris Sierra was taken out of his game for Triple A New Orleans for no apparent reason, perhaps signaling a pending promotion to the Marlins. Sierra had gone out to take his position when he was summoned back to the dugout. The Marlins acquired Sierra in their trade with the Cardinals for Marcell Ozuna.