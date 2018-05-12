Two once sharp Marlins’ pitchers continued to struggle against MLB's top hitting team

Jarlin Garcia was unhittable not that long ago.

And Drew Steckenrider wasn’t far behind.

The Braves found different ways to continue both Marlins’ pitchers recent struggles on Saturday night during a 10-5 Atlanta win that came in front of a crowd of 12,383 at Marlins Park.

The Marlins (14-25) lost for the fifth time in their past six games. The Braves (23-15) entered the game with the league's best team batting average (.268).

The long ball continued to hurt Garcia as he gave up three home runs for the second consecutive start.

Freddie Freeman tagged Garcia for two of them with a solo blast in the first inning and a two-run homer in the fifth that put the Braves ahead 4-1.

"I think we're seeing the league make adjustments at this point," Marlins manager Don Mattingly said. "At the same time, you have a good hitting ball club over there. Freddie, we're having trouble getting out any time, but he's not the only one."

The Marlins answered with a two-out rally in the fifth in which they scored four runs, highlighted by a bases-clearing double by Derek Dietrich that gave Miami a 5-4 lead. The Marlins loaded the bases and capitalized on a fielding error by Jose Bautista, who started at third base and bobbled a grounder by Brian Anderson allowing Martin Prado to score.

But Garcia would give up another solo homer to Bautista to lead off the sixth. Garcia gave up three home runs on Monday and allowed a career-worst seven runs overall.

Garcia had allowed only two earned runs during his first four starts (23 innings).

"Other teams are going to have their plan, but I'm just going up there with mine," Garcia said. "I'm throwing strikes, but they're putting good contact on them. It's just part of the game."

While the Braves used the home run ball against Garcia, they grinded out long at-bats to induce walks from Steckenrider, who had his second consecutive rough outing against Atlanta.

Steckenrider issued three walks in the eighth inning, the last of which forced home the go-ahead run for the Braves.

Freeman, Ender Inciarte and Tyler Flowers each extended at-bats by fouling off several pitches, the longest of which was a 13-pitch at-bat by Inciarte that loaded the bases.

"I was just trying to keep making pitches and they just kept fouling stuff off and I couldn't make the big pitch when it counted," Steckenrider said.

Steckenrider, who gave up six earned runs in his previous outing Thursday, had compiled a 1.08 ERA in his first 16 2/3 innings (two earned runs allowed) this season.

"I feel like my stuff has been fine," Steckenrider said. "I just have to fine-tune a couple things to get back on track to where I was before."

The Braves added another run in the eighth when Junichi Tazawa walked Johan Camargo with the bases loaded, and piled on in the ninth with three more off Tyler Cloyd.

Brian Anderson, who started his 13th game in right field, made a great throw from deep during the ninth when he fired the ball without hitting the ground to Martin Prado at third to retire Freeman as he tried to advance from first to third on a single by Nick Markakis.

Anderson, who also made an error in the second inning when he missed a ball that allowed a run to score, opened the season at third base, but moved to the outfield after Martin Prado's return from the disabled list.

"We've been kind of working on the footwork and taking the same throwing action that I have on the infield and not changing anything and trying to keep the ball as straight and true as possible," Anderson said. "I had that ball get away [in the second]. I think I was in infield mode trying to barehand it and get rid of it and I don't think I really had a play anywhere. I just have to realize when I should be taking risks and from when I shouldn't. But I'm starting to get more comfortable on the reads on fly balls."