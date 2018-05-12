His full-time job is as the Marlins' closer. But he also loves catching for the stars

Marlins closer Brad Ziegler has never squatted behind the plate and caught another pitcher during a major league game.

Ziegler does his catching before the games begin….and usually the baseballs are thrown by some of the biggest names in sports.

“It’s in my contract that I get to catch all the big-time celebrities that throw the first pitch,” Ziegler joked.

On Friday night, a few hours before he recorded his 100th career save, Ziegler caught more than likely the biggest pitcher he’s ever seen.

Ziegler watched the towering 7-foot, 1-inch frame of former Miami Heat center and basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal as he fired a strike to the plate.

“It was a natural cutter, front door to a righty,” Ziegler said. “I did my best to frame it. Compared to some others I’ve caught that was good especially for a guy whose hand is four times the size of the ball.”

Ziegler’s chance to mingle with O’Neal was not his first brush with celebrity stardom from the sports world or beyond.

During an 11-year career that’s taken him from Oakland to Arizona to Boston to Miami, Ziegler has caught ceremonial first pitches from football stars like Antonio Brown, Larry Fitzgerald and Calais Campbell to known musicians like MC Hammer.

It’s something Ziegler has eagerly volunteered to do at every stop along the way.

“Those guys are fun to have around,” Ziegler said. “We’re all big football and basketball fans so it’s cool that they want to come out and support our team. It gives the guys a big emotional boost.”

Ziegler got to meet O’Neal hours prior to the game and was shocked when ‘Shaq’ already knew ‘Zieg.’

“They came in about 3 o’clock and said, ‘Hey, we’ve got a good one for you today.’” Ziegler said. “As soon as [O’Neal] walked in, I shook his hand and introduced myself and he said, ‘I know who you are, Zieg.’ I said, ‘Whoa, I have an international superstar.’ Whether it was true or not, it made me feel good.”

Marlins greeted catcher J.T. Realmuto and pitcher Brad Ziegler as they celebrate their 6-3 victory against the Atlanta Braves game at Marlins Park, Friday, May 11, 2018.

Ziegler, an avid memorabilia collector, has had plenty of non-baseball celebrities sign balls or other items for him over the years. Ziegler said O’Neal was happy to add to his collection on Friday.

“They probably don’t sign a lot of baseballs just walking down the street so that’s a unique thing to have,” Ziegler said.

O’Neal interacted with several Marlins’ players even taking part in a little mock one-on-one with Martin Prado.

“He was very gracious and very polite the whole time, having fun with the guys,” Ziegler said. “It’s fun to have guys like that around and take your mind off baseball."

