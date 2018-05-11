No history made, but J.T. Realmuto helped snap the Marlins out of their recent skid

And still no Marlins player has ever hit for the cycle.

If any player was seemingly perfectly suited to do it, however, it’s J.T. Realmuto.

Realmuto, who has 13 career triples, came up a triple shy of pulling off the rare feat Friday night at Marlins Park.

But his three early hits woke up the Marlins’ bats in a 6-3 win over the Atlanta Braves that snapped their three-game winning streak and the Marlins’ own four-game losing streak.

Realmuto, who played his 20th game since coming off the disabled list with a back bruise, went 3 for 5 and is hitting .325 with five homers and 10 RBI over that span.

Realmuto hit a solo homer in the third inning and led off the game with a double. He then came around to score on a ground out by Starlin Castro.

Realmuto singled to score another run as part of a two-run fourth inning that broke a 2-2 tie and gave the Marlins the lead for good. But in the sixth inning, Realmuto grounded into a fielder's choice and in the eighth he grounded into a double play, denying him a chance at making history.





"I thought about [getting a triple] after my third hit, but when I got up to the box I wasn't thinking about getting the triple," said Realmuto, who said he's never hit for the cycle at any level. "I was trying not to put too much pressure on myself because I wasn't expecting it."

The Dodgers' Cody Bellinger, the 2017 NL Rookie of the Year, is the only player to hit a cycle at Marlins Park.

"I think this ballpark is a good place for it," Marlins manager Don Mattingly said. "It's kind of surprising that nobody has [for the Marlins]."

Dan Straily pitched five innings and picked up his first win of the season. Straily pitched five innings, allowed three runs (two earned) on three hits and three walks.

Straily gave up first hit of the game in the third inning on a solo homer to Ozzie Albies, who hit his 12th of the year tying him for the National League lead with Bryce Harper.

Straily faced a difficult spot in the fifth after surrendering a double to Nick Markakis that cut the Marlins' lead to 4-3. Mattingly went out to check on Straily, but stuck with him to finish the frame. Straily retired Kurt Suzuki on a ground out to third to preserve the lead.

"You've got to be honest with him there and there's conversations going on throughout the game just not like that on the field," Straily said. "You've got to be honest and trust each other and that's what it comes down to. Don asked me if I was out of gas, but I felt great and I felt like I had everything I needed to finish that inning and finish that last at-bat. It's great to have the trust of him and get that vote of confidence from him right there."

Brad Ziegler picked up his fifth save of the season, and the 100th of his career.

"It's pretty awesome," Ziegler said. "More than anything it shows, I've been on a lot of good teams. You don't get saves without having a lot of leads and that boils down to a lot of starting pitching, offense and the guys getting it to the ninth. It's been fun pitching a lot in the ninth and more than I probably envisioned when I got to the big leagues."