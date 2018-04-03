The Marlins went to extra innings again. This time one of their ex-players beat them.

Hanley Ramirez wasn’t kind one bit to his former team this week.
A day after he hit his first home run in a big league game at Marlins Park since 2012, Ramirez delivered the game-winning hit in the 13th inning that dealt his former team a 4-2 defeat at the hands of the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night.
Ramirez belted an 84 mph slider from reliever Tayron Guerrero and sent it to the wall in left center field scoring Mookie Betts and Andrew Benintendi to help the Red Sox (5-1) complete a two-game sweep of the Marlins (2-4), who played their third extra inning game in six days.
The Marlins’ latest extra-inning adventure marked the first time since 2011 they have played three such games during their first six to open a season.
The Marlins played 17 innings last Friday night and 10 more the next night against the Cubs.
The Marlins and Red Sox each scored a run in the 11th inning, but couldn’t come away with the victory.
Benintendi singled following an Eduardo Nunez double in the top of the inning off reliever Odrisamer Despaigne to give the Red Sox a 2-1 lead.
The Marlins put together a two-out rally of their own after Brian Anderson and Justin Bour each walked and Cameron Maybin lined a double over Benintendi and off the wall to tie the game. Benintendi got the ball to shortstop Xander Bogaerts in time for his relay throw to retire Bour at the plate and keep the Marlins from walking off.
A silver lining for the Marlins was seeing top of the rotation starter José Ureña, bounce back strong after a rough Opening Day start.
Ureña pitched seven innings, allowing only one run (in the first inning) and matched career-high seven strikeouts. He also threw a career-high 109 pitches. Benintendi drew a walk from Ureña in the first and scored two batters later on a single by J.D. Martinez.
Bour tied the game in the fourth with a double that dropped in front of J.D. Martinez and trickled away allowing Brian Anderson to score from first. Bour had gone 3 for 19 to open the season.
Red Sox ace Chris Sale struck out six and didn’t issue a walk, but gave up five hits as the Marlins worked several long at-bats.
The Marlins wiggled out of trouble in the eighth inning thanks to some stellar defense. Jackie Bradley, Jr. led off the inning with a double. But two batters later, Bradley, Jr. was thrown out at the plate by Starlin Castro, who fielded a grounder by Nunez and threw on time to Chad Wallach who then applied the tag after spinning around to get in position.
The Red Sox challenged the call, but it was not overturned after review.
Wallach then threw out Nunez at second during the ensuing at-bat.
