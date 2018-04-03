The Miami Marlins’ night game against the Red Sox is starting at 6:10. This is why

The Miami Marlins wrap up their six-game homestand to open the 2018 season Tuesday with their second game against the Boston Red Sox.

If you plan to go, make sure you checked the time. First pitch is set for 6:10 p.m., an hour earlier than night games at Marlins Park usually start.

Why is that? Well, it has to do with a provision in the latest collective bargaining agreement regarding getaway days.

As stated in the CBA:

“For the 2018 championship season, the latest possible start time for getaway games on days when the visiting Club travels to a home off-day or either Club travels to another game the following day shall be determined by taking the portion of the in-flight time that exceeds 2 1/2 hours, and subtracting that amount of time from 7 P.M.”

In simpler terms: If either team flies out after the game ends (as the Red Sox will Tuesday) and the flight is longer than 2 1/2 hours, the game has to start earlier.

How much earlier depends on the length of the team’s flight.

Since a non-stop flight from Miami to Boston is about 3 hours and 20 minutes, Tuesday’s game has to start at least 50 minutes before 7 p.m.

Thus, the 6:10 p.m. first pitch.

The Marlins will hope to close the homestand with a .500 record after splitting a four-game series with the Chicago Cubs and losing the first game against the Red Sox 7-3 on Monday. José Ureña will look to rebound from his Opening Day loss against the Cubs in which he gave up five earned runs — including a home run on the first pitch of the season — in four innings of work. The Red Sox will start Chris Sale, who threw six scoreless innings and struck out nine in his season debut.