Surprise! Marlins defeat Cubs to gain split in season-opening series

While most expect the Marlins and Cubs to finish at opposite ends of the spectrum by season’s end, they finished their season-opening series on Sunday in the exact same spot.

Dead even with identical 2-2 records.

Dillon Peters delivered six scoreless innings, Chad Wallach awoke from a brutal hitting slump, and the Marlins gained a split of the four-game series with a 6-0 victory over Chicago.

Peters safely navigated his way around four Cubs scoring threats, stranding eight runners without allowing any to score, to pocket the win.

Wallach snapped out of an 0 for 12 slump in which he had struck out eight times by coming through with a key RBI single in the fifth that sparked a five-run uprising off Cubs starter Jose Quintana.

Quintana had held the Marlins hitless through the fourth when Cameron Maybin’s leadoff double in the fifth ended the dry spell. Two batters later, Wallach sliced a single to right that put the Marlins on top.

Dillon Peters pitched six shutout innings in the Marlins’ 6-0 win over the Cubs. Clark Spencercspencer@miamiherald.com

Brian Anderson’s bases-loaded double later in the inning made it 5-0.

Once again, the Marlins’ bullpen did magnificent work, blanking the Cubs over the final three innings to complete the shutout.

Sunday’s announced attendance of 10,428 marked the smallest in Marlins Park history. But new ownership is counting differently than former regime, and Sunday’s crowd looked typical compared to past years.

Wallach snapped out of an 0 for 12 slump with a key RBI single in the Marlins’ 6-0 win over the Cubs. Clark Spencercspencer@miamiherald.com

▪ Notes: Trevor Richards will make his Major League debut for the Marlins on Monday when they face the Red Sox. Richards was the organization’s pitcher of the year in 2017 after being discovered in an independent league.

“We like his competitiveness,” said manager Don Mattingly.

▪ With their bullpen taxed from two straight extra-inning games, the Marlins on Sunday called up right-handed reliever Severino Gonzalez. Gonzalez appeared in 34 games, seven of them starts, for the Phillies in 2015-16. To make room for Gonzalez, the Marlins optioned outfielder Braxton Lee to Triple A New Orleans and designated hard-throwing reliever Brian Ellington for assignment.