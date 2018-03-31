Double dose of extra innings, but Marlins can’t repeat walk-off ending against Cubs

The Marlins and Cubs can’t seem to settle games in nine innings this weekend.
But this time the Cubs didn’t let the game drag past midnight.
Despite battling back to tie the game twice, the Marlins’ bullpen couldn’t hang on as the Cubs scored four runs in the 10th inning to secure a 10-6 victory at Marlins Park.
Kris Bryant’s bases-clearing double with one out did the bulk of the damage as the Cubs (2-1) avoided losing in extra innings for the second consecutive game.
The Marlins (1-2) tied the game at 6 in the eighth when Bryan Holaday singled to score Brian Anderson. Holaday, a non-roster invitee this spring and one of the three catchers the Marlins are carrying with J.T. Realmuto on the disabled list, made his first start for Miami.
The Marlins also answered a three-run fifth by the Cubs with three runs of their own in the bottom half of the inning that came on run-scoring singles from Starlin Castro and Lewis Brinson.
Odrisamer Despaigne started Saturday’s game roughly 19 hours after picking up the victory in relief after an 11-pitch outing in the Marlins’ 2-1 victory in 17 innings.
Despaigne, however, failed to become the first pitcher since Tom Seaver to win two of his team’s games in a row according to Elias. Seaver accomplished the feat with the White Sox on May 8-9, 1984.
Despaigne, who finished with a no-decision, became the first pitcher since Erasmo Ramirez for the Tampa Bay Rays on May 28-29 to finish a game and start his team’s next game.
Despaigne gave up five runs (four earned) on six hits and two walks and struck out six.
