He promised to jump into this lake if the Cubs hit a leadoff homer. He actually did it.

His prediction came with a price.

Minutes before the Miami Marlins and Chicago Cubs opened the 2018 season on Thursday, Bleacher Nation’s Cubs reporter Michael Cerami tweeted he would jump into Lake Michigan if Chicago's Ian Happ hit a leadoff home run.

If Ian Happ leads off today's game with a home run, I will jump in Lake Michigan later today. — Michael Cerami (@Michael_Cerami) March 29, 2018

Well ... that happened.

Six minutes later and one pitch into the season, Happ sent a Jose Urena deep to right field for a home run.

“I’M ALREADY REGRETTING THIS,” Cerami tweeted afterward.

It’s understandable why. According to the National Weather Service, Lake Michigan’s water temperature on Thursday hovered around 40 degrees. Nevertheless, the reporter stayed true to his word. An hour after the season-opening home run, Cerami made the plunge into the crisp water.

The Cubs won the game 8-4 at Marlins Park.