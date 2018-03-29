Chicago Cubs’ Ian Happ (8) runs the bases after hitting a home run in the first inning of the 2018 Opening Day baseball game between the Miami Marlins and the Chicago Cubs at Marlins Park on Thursday, March 29, 2018.
Chicago Cubs’ Ian Happ (8) runs the bases after hitting a home run in the first inning of the 2018 Opening Day baseball game between the Miami Marlins and the Chicago Cubs at Marlins Park on Thursday, March 29, 2018. MATIAS J. OCNER mocner@miamiherald.com
Miami Marlins

He promised to jump into this lake if the Cubs hit a leadoff homer. He actually did it.

By Jordan McPherson

jmcpherson@miamiherald.com

March 29, 2018 05:44 PM

His prediction came with a price.

Minutes before the Miami Marlins and Chicago Cubs opened the 2018 season on Thursday, Bleacher Nation’s Cubs reporter Michael Cerami tweeted he would jump into Lake Michigan if Chicago's Ian Happ hit a leadoff home run.

Well ... that happened.

Six minutes later and one pitch into the season, Happ sent a Jose Urena deep to right field for a home run.

“I’M ALREADY REGRETTING THIS,” Cerami tweeted afterward.

It’s understandable why. According to the National Weather Service, Lake Michigan’s water temperature on Thursday hovered around 40 degrees. Nevertheless, the reporter stayed true to his word. An hour after the season-opening home run, Cerami made the plunge into the crisp water.

The Cubs won the game 8-4 at Marlins Park.

Jose Urena gave up a home run with his first pitch before hitting three batters and walking two others in a rocky first inning. Clark Spencercspencer@miamiherald.com

