Victims of Douglas shooting still on alum Anthony Rizzo’s mind: ‘I honor them every day’

Anthony Rizzo and a few of his Chicago Cubs teammates huddled up Thursday morning, said a few words, and took the field at Marlins Park for their first batting practice of the season.

All of them wore Marjory Stoneman Douglas T-shirts.

As they have been since the tragic day in Parkland on Feb. 14 when gunman Nikolas Cruz opened fire on students and faculty at his high alma mater, killing 17 people, the victims of Marjory Stoneman Douglas have been on Rizzo’s mind.

“I honor them every day,” Rizzo said. “It’s where I’m from. It’s my city, it’s where I grew up, went to that school. Every day you think of them, every day you feel for what happened. But you just go out there and play baseball.”

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Rizzo, who received a loud ovation from the home crowd during intros, spoke candidly to the media on Thursday morning and addressed the criticism aimed at student activists from his alma mater such as Emma Gonzalez and others, who have spoken out at multiple rallies including the “March For Our Lives” in Washington this past weekend.

“For them to be getting bullied on Twitter by some guy with strong fingers, I think it’s pretty funny,” Rizzo said. “I know for a fact that they’re not going to let anything affect them in their mission. What they’re doing is bigger than themselves and it’s for love.

“I think you would never see this before in this country. You’ve never seen 11 year olds speaking at a rally. Multiple 11 year olds, 6 year olds. I think the nation is listening. I think some politicians are maybe shaking a little bit, a little nervous. They’ve got to keep going and fight for what they believe in.”

When asked what he thought about some critics on social media calling the students ‘actors’ and accusing them of being controlled, Rizzo said: “I think they’re losers. You hear all these things and it’s like, how can you even say this? Where is your heart, where is your sense of sympathy. It’s as real as it gets. If you don’t think it’s real then go there. It’s crazy to hear that.

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 25 Derek Jeter ready to play ball as new owner of the Marlins Pause 133 Chen all smiles after throwing session 134 Arm injury sidelines Marlins starter Dan Straily 154 Don Mattingly explains Sandy Alcantara decision 321 Don Mattingly talks about Marlins starting rotation 108 Don Mattingly talks about status of Marlins 3B position 72 Marlins manager Don Mattingly on 3B prospect Brian Anderson 108 Don Mattingly talks about Adam Conley 64 Marlins' Derek Jeter talks to Douglas high students 60 Marlins honor MSD shooting victims Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

After organizing the March For Our Lives in Washington, D.C. Saturday, The students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School are ready to tackle what's next in the gun debate. "We're students... This is our test now, and we definitely studied," Aly Sheehy said, a senior at MSDHS. Alexa Ard / McClatchy

“They’re going to deal with it. Anytime you do something, you’re going to deal with backlash. I think what they’re doing is great.”

Rizzo, who spoke at the vigil at Douglas the day after the shooting, said Thursday he felt there needed to be stricter gun laws.

“In my perfect world, make it stricter,” Rizzo said. “Make background checks a little tougher to get these guns. I think it’s a little too easy to get a gun. I think pretty much the entire nation can agree on that.

“My biggest thing is if you can make it harder to get guns, hopefully it eliminates a little bit of the problem.

“You’ve got these extremists, people who are going for all the gun laws. They’re going for the full extreme. And you’ve got the other side that is defending them that are going full extreme that we’re taking away rights. But I don’t think that’s the message. I think the message is somewhere in the middle that everyone can agree on.”

Rizzo, 28, has been back in South Florida several times during his major-league career. But this homecoming stirred up much different feelings.

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 25 Derek Jeter ready to play ball as new owner of the Marlins Pause 133 Chen all smiles after throwing session 134 Arm injury sidelines Marlins starter Dan Straily 154 Don Mattingly explains Sandy Alcantara decision 321 Don Mattingly talks about Marlins starting rotation 108 Don Mattingly talks about status of Marlins 3B position 72 Marlins manager Don Mattingly on 3B prospect Brian Anderson 108 Don Mattingly talks about Adam Conley 64 Marlins' Derek Jeter talks to Douglas high students 60 Marlins honor MSD shooting victims Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Students and gun control advocates marched Saturday, March 24, 2018, in South Florida, Washington, DC., and across the world more than a month after a gunman killed 17 students and faculty members at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Kamaria Roberts / McClatchy

Rizzo is hosting four of the victims and their families on Friday and they will be part of the pregame festivities.

The Marlins and Cubs will also wear ‘MSD Strong’ patches on their jerseys during their four-game series this weekend. The Marlins have placed a sign on their left field wall in honor of Douglas that reads ‘MSD Strong’ with a ribbon and 17 stars in honor of those killed in the shooting.

The Douglas baseball team is also going to play a game at Marlins Park against Coral Springs on April 4th following the Marlins’ first homestand, and the Marlins are planning a ‘Douglas Day’ on April 15th where students and faculty from the school will have free admission.

“[Friday] will be a tough one to see for everyone that has a pulse,” Rizzo said. “It’s really cool how the Marlins have supported Douglas and how pretty much every sports franchise has. It’s really cool to see.”