Here are the players who will lead the Miami Marlins into a new era in 2018

POSITION PLAYERS
J.T. REALMUTO — C (DL)
Age: 27.
Birthplace: Del City, Okla.
Ht./Wt.: 6-1/210.
Bats/Throws: Right/Right.
Of note: The Marlins hope Realmuto’s absence isn’t prolonged after a rough spring in which he suffered a bruised knee and later a bruised back. After speculation he’d be among the starters traded in the offseason, Realmuto is one of the few established players in the Marlins lineup and posted a career-best 17 home runs and 65 RBI last season.
TOMAS TELIS – C
Age: 26.
Birthplace: El Tigre, Venezuela.
Ht./Wt.: 5-8/220.
Bats/Throws: Both/Right.
Of note: Telis, who can also play first base, is entering his fourth year in the Marlins’ organization and figures to start behind the plate until J.T. Realmuto returns. Telis has yet to be a regular starter in the majors, but has shown some potential at the plate during a solid spring.
JUSTIN BOUR - 1B
Age: 29.
Birthplace: Washington, D.C.
Ht./Wt.: 6-3/265.
Bats/Throws: Left/Right.
Of note: With so much power from last year’s lineup lost, the Marlins will look to Bour to provide some pop out of the cleanup spot. Bour, a Home Run Derby participant last season, hit a career-best .289 with 25 homers and 83 RBI in 2017. But can he stay healthy after two prolonged stints on the DL each of the past two seasons?
STARLIN CASTRO – 2B
Age: 28.
Birthplace: Monte Cristi, Dominican Republic.
Ht./Wt.: 6-2/230.
Bats/Throws: Right/Right.
Of note: The Marlins traded one All-Star second baseman and acquired another in their flurry of trades this offseason. While Castro could still become an attractive trade piece should the Marlins make moves at the trade deadline in July, his prolific bat and solid defense should be a stabilizing force in an infield that will be without a couple of key pieces to open the season.
MIGUEL ROJAS – SS
Age: 29.
Birthplace: Los Teques, Venezuela.
Ht./Wt.: 5-11/195.
Bats/Throws: Right/Right.
Of note: One of the team’s most versatile infielders, Rojas will open the season starting at shortstop and should see plenty of action in the infield regardless of how long it takes JT Riddle to return from injury. Rojas is fully healed from his own shoulder issue suffered late last season and is coming off a career year in which he hit .290 in 272 at-bats.
JT RIDDLE – SS (DL)
Age: 26.
Birthplace: Frankfort, KY.
Ht./Wt.: 6-1/180.
Bats/Throws: Left/Right.
Of note: Riddle is still recovering from the left shoulder surgery that ended his rookie season prematurely. Even upon his return, Riddle figures to share playing time with Miguel Rojas. The Marlins are hoping he can build off a season in which he hit .250 with three home runs and 31 RBI.
BRIAN ANDERSON – 3B
Age: 24.
Birthplace: Edmond, OK.
Ht./Wt.: 6-3/185.
Bats/Throws: Right/Right.
Of note: The future could be now at third base with the Marlins’ No. 9 prospect opening the season while Martin Prado continues to rehab from an injury-plagued 2017. Anderson had one of the most impressive spring trainings of any of the club’s young players, showing some power at the plate with four home runs.
MARTIN PRADO – 3B (DL)
Age: 34.
Birthplace: Maracay, Venezuela.
Ht./Wt.: 6-0/215.
Bats/Throws: Right/Right.
Of note: Prado will still be working to put a frustrating 2017 season behind him when Opening Day comes and goes this week. Prado was limited to playing only 37 games a year ago while dealing with a hamstring injury and later undergoing knee surgery. Prado may return during the early part of the season, but in the meantime Miami figures to get a good look at prospect Brian Anderson at the hot corner.
CAMERON MAYBIN – RF
Age: 30.
Birthplace: Asheville, N.C.
Ht./Wt.: 6-3/215.
Bats/Throws: Right/Right.
Of note: Signed early in the spring, Maybin returns to the Marlins eight years after he was traded to the Padres. Maybin, who was once an elite prospect in the organization, is serving as a mentor these days for the team’s new crop of talent. While the team may struggle offensively after losing its three prolific-hitting outfielders, look for that unit to be strong defensively with Maybin’s presence.
LEWIS BRINSON – CF
Age: 23.
Birthplace: Fort Lauderdale.
Ht./Wt.: 6-3/195.
Bats/Throws: Right/Right.
Of note: Brinson could be in for a breakout season in his hometown. The Coral Springs High alum was acquired in the Christian Yelich trade with the Brewers and while he has struggled in limited major-league at-bats (5 for 47), Brinson has shown the ability to make solid adjustments at the plate during a spring in which he hit .328 with a couple of home runs and 10 extra-base hits overall.
DEREK DIETRICH – LF
Age: 28.
Birthplace: Cleveland, OH.
Ht./Wt.: 6-0/205.
Bats/Throws: Left/Right.
Of note: If Dietrich can get comfortable in left field, he could earn an everyday role in the Marlins’ lineup by design for the first time in his career. Dietrich seemed relatively comfortable with his transition from the infield during the spring and hit an impressive .370 with four home runs. The Marlins may also shift Dietrich from left to right field from time to time depending on the situation – possibly even within innings.
STARTING PITCHERS
JOSE URENA
Age: 26.
Birthplace: Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.
Ht./Wt.: 6-2/200.
Bats/Throws: Right/Right.
Of note: Although he shrugged it off as no big deal, it’s pretty remarkable that Urena became the Marlins’ Opening Day starter a year after he was a last-minute choice just to make the roster. Urena will try to build off a solid first season as a consistent starter when he went 14-7 with a 3.82 ERA. With a rotation still in flux due to injuries, Urena is the guy the Marlins hope gives them a reliable start every fifth day.
DAN STRAILY (DL)
Age: 29.
Birthplace: Redlands, CA.
Ht./Wt.: 6-2/220.
Bats/Throws: Right/Right.
Of note: Originally named the No. 2 starter, Straily made four solid starts in spring training (1.29 ERA) before suffering right forearm inflammation that will force him to miss at least his first turn in the rotation. The Marlins’ most experienced starting pitcher, Straily went 10-9 last year with a 4.26 ERA in 33 starts.
CALEB SMITH
Age: 26.
Birthplace: Huntsville, TX.
Ht./Wt.: 6-2/205.
Bats/Throws: Right/Left.
Of note: Smith was acquired from the New York Yankees along with backup first baseman Garrett Cooper in late November. Smith had a stellar year in the minors in 2017, but he struggled in limited major-league action going 0-1 with a 7.71 ERA in 18 2/3 innings last season. The Marlins have hopes for the young lefty despite a spring with uneven results in which he compiled a 5.21 ERA in 19 innings.
ODRISAMER DESPAIGNE
Age: 30.
Birthplace: Havana, Cuba.
Ht./Wt.: 6-0/200.
Bats/Throws: Right/Right.
Of note: With experience both as a starter and reliever, Despaigne has value for the Marlins as they open the season having to plug vacancies on their pitching staff. Despiagne, who debuted in the majors as a starter with the Padres in 2014, is 11-19 with a 4.36 ERA in 42 career starts with 146 strikeouts and 74 walks.
DILLON PETERS
Age: 25.
Birthplace: Indianapolis, IN.
Ht./Wt.: 5-9/195.
Bats/Throws: Left/Left.
Of note: Peters was optioned to the minors after struggling during the spring, but was recalled this week with Dan Straily scheduled to open the season on the disabled list. Peters, who went 1-2 with a 5.17 ERA in his first six major-league starts last year, pitched the Marlins’ exhibition against the University of Miami on Tuesday and is slated to start Sunday against the Cubs.
CLOSER – BRAD ZIEGLER
Age: 38.
Birthplace: Pratt, KS.
Ht./Wt.: 6-4/220.
Bats/Throws: Right/Right.
Of note: Ziegler, who became the team’s closer late last year after A.J. Ramos and David Phelps were each traded, will open the season in that role. Ziegler was limited by a back injury last year, but appears to be fully recovered. Ziegler recorded 10 saves last season, and has 95 in his career with 70 of those coming in two seasons (2015-16) as the Diamondbacks’ closer. The Marlins will attempt to bridge the games from starter to Ziegler primarily with set-up relievers Kyle Barraclough, Drew Steckenrider and potentially Nick Wittgren upon his return from injury.
