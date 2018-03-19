Former Marlins star has part in reenactment of baseball movie classic with new teammates

“You’re killing me, Smalls!”

Any fan of classic baseball movies knows the famous line from “The Sandlot.”

With the movie approaching the 25th anniversary of its release, a few Milwaukee Brewers including former Marlins’ outfielder Christian Yelich decided to reenact one of the film’s iconic scenes.

The nine Brewers players including Yelich took some down time during spring training and put together a roughly two-and-a half minute film playing out the scene when a home run ball goes over the outfield fence and into the neighbor’s yard for the first time.

The scene introduces the character, “Smalls,” to the neighbor’s Mastiff or “The Beast” as his friends call it.

In the short film, Yelich plays the role of Benny “The Jet” Rodriguez played by Mike Vitar in the 1993 movie.

There's heroes and there's legends. Heroes get remembered but legends never die. pic.twitter.com/z7mKroaOQ1 — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) March 19, 2018

It isn’t the first time an MLB team has paid homage to The Sandlot as a few members of the New York Yankees did something similar reenacting a different scene from the movie during spring training of 2015.

Yelich, who played his first five seasons with the Marlins, is entering his first season with the Brewers after being traded to Milwaukee on January 25th for prospects Lewis Brinson, Isan Diaz, Monte Harrison and Jordan Yamamoto.