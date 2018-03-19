Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich, seen here during spring training with the Milwaukee Brewers, recently participated in a funny reenactment of the baseball movie classic ‘The Sandlot’
Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich, seen here during spring training with the Milwaukee Brewers, recently participated in a funny reenactment of the baseball movie classic ‘The Sandlot’ Ross D. Franklin AP
Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich, seen here during spring training with the Milwaukee Brewers, recently participated in a funny reenactment of the baseball movie classic ‘The Sandlot’ Ross D. Franklin AP

Miami Marlins

Former Marlins star has part in reenactment of baseball movie classic with new teammates

By Andre C. Fernandez

a1fernandez@miamiherald.com

March 19, 2018 01:54 PM

“You’re killing me, Smalls!”

Any fan of classic baseball movies knows the famous line from “The Sandlot.”

With the movie approaching the 25th anniversary of its release, a few Milwaukee Brewers including former Marlins’ outfielder Christian Yelich decided to reenact one of the film’s iconic scenes.

The nine Brewers players including Yelich took some down time during spring training and put together a roughly two-and-a half minute film playing out the scene when a home run ball goes over the outfield fence and into the neighbor’s yard for the first time.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The scene introduces the character, “Smalls,” to the neighbor’s Mastiff or “The Beast” as his friends call it.

In the short film, Yelich plays the role of Benny “The Jet” Rodriguez played by Mike Vitar in the 1993 movie.

It isn’t the first time an MLB team has paid homage to The Sandlot as a few members of the New York Yankees did something similar reenacting a different scene from the movie during spring training of 2015.

Yelich, who played his first five seasons with the Marlins, is entering his first season with the Brewers after being traded to Milwaukee on January 25th for prospects Lewis Brinson, Isan Diaz, Monte Harrison and Jordan Yamamoto.

Related stories from Miami Herald

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Don Mattingly talks about Marlins starting rotation 321

Don Mattingly talks about Marlins starting rotation

Pause
Don Mattingly talks about status of Marlins 3B position 108

Don Mattingly talks about status of Marlins 3B position

Marlins manager Don Mattingly on 3B prospect Brian Anderson 72

Marlins manager Don Mattingly on 3B prospect Brian Anderson

Don Mattingly talks about Adam Conley 108

Don Mattingly talks about Adam Conley

Marlins' Derek Jeter talks to Douglas high students 64

Marlins' Derek Jeter talks to Douglas high students

Marlins honor MSD shooting victims 60

Marlins honor MSD shooting victims

The Marlins explain why they signed Cameron Maybin 154

The Marlins explain why they signed Cameron Maybin

Cameron Maybin talks about his return to the Miami Marlins 166

Cameron Maybin talks about his return to the Miami Marlins

Coral Springs native and Marlins prospect Lewis Brinson talks a about Douglas shooting 80

Coral Springs native and Marlins prospect Lewis Brinson talks a about Douglas shooting

Jeter: [Lawsuit] has absolutely nothing to do with us 92

Jeter: [Lawsuit] has absolutely nothing to do with us

Don Mattingly talks about Marlins starting rotation

View More Video

Team Stats



» View more stats