Marlins’ catcher J.T. Realmuto injured in spring training game against Yankees

J.T. Realmuto’s spring has taken a rough turn.

The Marlins’ starting catcher returned to action Sunday after missing the past two games with a left knee bruise only to exit the game with another injury.

Realmuto suffered a lower back contusion after he collided with Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres after being picked off at second by New York catcher Gary Sanchez in the fourth inning of Sunday’s exhibition game at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

Realmuto stumbled onto Torres while retreating to the bag and appeared to be walking gingerly as he returned to the Marlins dugout and was checked out by team trainers.

“He wasn’t feeling great when he came off,” Marlins manager Don Mattingly said after the game. “He went back trying to get back to the base and got twisted, started feeling a little funky in his back so we’ll see.”

Mattingly did not know the extent of the injury and he would have to see how Realmuto responds to treatment and rest during the Marlins’ off day on Monday.

The Marlins will more than likely take a cautious approach with their starting catcher, who is entering his fifth season. Realmuto hit .278 with a career-high 17 home runs and 65 RBI last year.

“Any time you come out of the game like that you’re concerned,” Mattingly said. “Best thing is that we’re in spring training and we have an off day tomorrow and we’ll find out what’s going on. I may walk in here and he’s feeling fine.”

▪ The Marlins gave first baseman Justin Bour another day of rest on Sunday after he missed Saturday’s game with back spasms. Bour said it was a precautionary move with a day off on Monday to be able to have three consecutive days off before a possible return to action Tuesday in Jupiter.