Marlins CEO and part-owner Derek Jeter, right, is helping provide relief to students affected by the recent hurricanes that devastated Puerto Rico. Manny Fernandez Courtesy of the Turn 2 Foundation

Miami Marlins

Jeter’s foundation is helping Puerto Rican students impacted by hurricanes. Here’s how

By Jordan McPherson

jmcpherson@miamiherald.com

March 07, 2018 11:03 AM

Derek Jeter’s Turn 2 Foundation paired up with former MLB catcher and Puerto Rico native Jorge Posada and his wife, Laura, last weekend to give out furniture to students who have relocated from Puerto Rico to Miami as a result of the recent hurricanes that devastated the island.

The donations, courtesy of the Estates at Acqualina, will support students who are currently attending Miami Dade College and Florida International University with the hope of “alleviating some of the stress that comes with relocating,” Sharlee Jeter, Derek Jeter’s sister and president of the Turn 2 Foundation, said in a news release.

Doing so, Sharlee Jeter said, will help students focus on their education.

Among the donated furniture are beds, dressers, tables, chairs, lamps, refrigerators and microwaves.

“We recognize the challenging circumstances that these impacted students are facing in the aftermath of the hurricanes and we are proud to support them during this difficult time,” Derek Jeter, the Marlins’ CEO and part-owner, said in a news release. “I’d like to thank Jorge and Laura for joining us in this important initiative, along with our other partners.”

The Turn 2 Foundation is also donating furniture to the Miami-Dade County Migrant Camp, as well as $100,000 to the Posadas’ Puerto Rico Hurricane Relief Foundation. The Posadas, both Puerto Rico natives, are also donating some of the furniture to the Foundation for Puerto Rico to help island residents following Hurricanes Irma and Maria.

