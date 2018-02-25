Photo Gallery: South Dade dominates in regional wrestling finals | Feb. 24, 2018

Luis Peraza, from South Dade, wrestles against Chris Busutil, from Southridge, during a 106 weight class Region 4-3A wrestling finals at Ronald W. Reagan Doral Senior High School on Feb. 24, 2018. Peraza won the match.
Santiago Portilla, left, from Cypress Bay, wrestles against Anthony Siplin, from Southridge, during a 113 weight class Region 4-3A wrestling finals at Ronald W. Reagan Doral Senior High School on Feb. 24, 2018. Siplin won the match.
Bretli Reyna, from South Dade, left, wrestles against Charles Huffman, from Columbus, during a 120 weight class Region 4-3A wrestling finals at Ronald W. Reagan Doral Senior High School on Feb. 24, 2018. Reyna won the match.
Sebastian Melguizo, from Columbus, left, wrestles against Daishaun Felton, from Miami Beach, during a 126 weight class Region 4-3A wrestling finals at Ronald W. Reagan Doral Senior High School on Feb. 24, 2018. Felton won the match.
Julian Hernandez, from Southwest, left, wrestles against Joshua Swan, from South Dade, during a 132 weight class Region 4-3A wrestling finals at Ronald W. Reagan Doral Senior High School on Feb. 24, 2018. Swan won the match.
Alexis Urquiza, from Southwest, left, wrestles against David Milton, from Columbus, during a 138 weight class Region 4-3A wrestling finals at Ronald W. Reagan Doral Senior High School on Feb. 24, 2018. Urquiza won the match.
Kane Vandermark, from Palmetto, right, wrestles against Johnny Lovett, from Southridge, during a 145 weight class Region 4-3A wrestling finals at Ronald W. Reagan Doral Senior High School on Feb. 24, 2018. Lovett won the match.
Brevin Balmeceda, from South Dade, left, wrestles against Cardeionte Wilson, from Palmetto, during a 152 weight class Region 4-3A wrestling finals at Ronald W. Reagan Doral Senior High School on Feb. 24, 2018. Balmeceda won the match.
Todd Perry, from South Dade, left, wrestles against Malik Nottage, from Palmetto, during a 160 weight class Region 4-3A wrestling finals at Ronald W. Reagan Doral Senior High School on Feb. 24, 2018. Perry won the match.
Michael Fernandez, from Southwest, left, wrestles against Mikaelle Fundora, from South Dade, during a 160 weight class Region 4-3A wrestling finals at Ronald W. Reagan Doral Senior High School on Feb. 24, 2018. Fundora won the match.
Corey Harvey, from South Dade, left, wrestles against Leonard Wooten, from Southridge, during a 182 weight class Region 4-3A wrestling finals at Ronald W. Reagan Doral Senior High School on Feb. 24, 2018. Harvey won the match.
Fritz Doublas, from South Dade, bottom, wrestles against Bryce Robinson, from Nova, during a 195 weight class Region 4-3A wrestling finals at Ronald W. Reagan Doral Senior High School on Feb. 24, 2018. Doublas won the match.
Matthew Toribio, from Cypress Bay, left, wrestles against Nicholas Casmass, from Western, during a 220 weight class Region 4-3A wrestling finals at Ronald W. Reagan Doral Senior High School on Feb. 24, 2018. Toribio won the match.
Trayvonne Jackson, from South Dade, left, wrestles against Dylan Perez, from Columbus, during a 285 weight class Region 4-3A wrestling finals at Ronald W. Reagan Doral Senior High School on Feb. 24, 2018. Jackson won the match.
