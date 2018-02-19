The New York Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton, right, walks down the hall at baseball spring training camp on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018, in Tampa.
The New York Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton, right, walks down the hall at baseball spring training camp on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018, in Tampa. Lynne Sladky AP
The New York Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton, right, walks down the hall at baseball spring training camp on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018, in Tampa. Lynne Sladky AP

Miami Marlins

Former Marlins OF Giancarlo Stanton ready to embrace the Yankees’ ‘winning culture’

By Jordan McPherson

jmcpherson@miamiherald.com

February 19, 2018 11:24 AM

Giancarlo Stanton — former Marlin, current New York Yankee — didn’t have to report to Tampa’s Steinbrenner Field until Sunday.

But there he was Friday, two days early, to get adjusted to his new team and new expectations.

Over the next month, starting with practice Monday, Stanton will begin the next journey of his baseball career, his first playing for a team not named the Miami Marlins.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

But on Friday, Stanton had a few goals in mind: Connecting with his teammates, picking their brains for information, passing along ideas for improvement.

“And getting into this winning culture,” Stanton said.

Yes, the winning culture — one factor Stanton did not experience during his eight Major League seasons with the Marlins from 2010-2017. During that span, the Marlins never won more than 80 games in a given season.

More Videos

Marlins manager Don Mattingly talks about the shooting at Douglas High 1:07

Marlins manager Don Mattingly talks about the shooting at Douglas High

Pause
Derek Jeter talks about the future of the home run sculpture 1:08

Derek Jeter talks about the future of the home run sculpture

Miami Marlins introduce Chip Bowers as new president of business operations 1:08

Miami Marlins introduce Chip Bowers as new president of business operations

Jeter talks to the media about the start of spring training 1:58

Jeter talks to the media about the start of spring training

Jeter: We will honor Jose [Fernandez] and what he meant to this community 0:32

Jeter: We will honor Jose [Fernandez] and what he meant to this community

Jeter comments on Stanton trade 0:43

Jeter comments on Stanton trade

Marlins fans trying to stay hopeful amid offseason overhaul 1:06

Marlins fans trying to stay hopeful amid offseason overhaul

The Marlins are going retro with their 25th anniversary logo 1:50

The Marlins are going retro with their 25th anniversary logo

Don Mattingly talks at Winter Meetings about Marlins trades 5:30

Don Mattingly talks at Winter Meetings about Marlins trades

Marlins executive Michael Hill discusses the Giancarlo Stanton trade 4:06

Marlins executive Michael Hill discusses the Giancarlo Stanton trade

Stanton talked about the appeal of joining the Yankees and playing alongside Aaron Judge in a ridiculously powerful lineup. Andre Fernandeza1fernandez@miamiherald.com

And with another rebuild on the horizon under new owners Bruce Sherman and Derek Jeter, Stanton requested a trade. He got his wish on Dec. 11, when the Marlins traded the reigning National League Most Valuable Player and league home run leader to the New York Yankees for Starlin Castro and prospects.

Now, Stanton will join forces with Aaron Judge to form a power-heavy one-two punch in the heart of the Yankees’ lineup.

“I’m excited to learn, for us to bounce ideas off each other. We’re very similar. People are going to pitch us the same. They’re going to bring the same approach. We’re going to bring our own plan — and a better one.”

On Monday, a little more than two months since that trade, Stanton will wear the pinstripes to the practice field for the first time. The start of a new era will begin.

“It’s different,” Stanton said, “but odd? Definitely not. It’s gonna be fun for sure.”

More Videos

Marlins manager Don Mattingly talks about the shooting at Douglas High 1:07

Marlins manager Don Mattingly talks about the shooting at Douglas High

Pause
Derek Jeter talks about the future of the home run sculpture 1:08

Derek Jeter talks about the future of the home run sculpture

Miami Marlins introduce Chip Bowers as new president of business operations 1:08

Miami Marlins introduce Chip Bowers as new president of business operations

Jeter talks to the media about the start of spring training 1:58

Jeter talks to the media about the start of spring training

Jeter: We will honor Jose [Fernandez] and what he meant to this community 0:32

Jeter: We will honor Jose [Fernandez] and what he meant to this community

Jeter comments on Stanton trade 0:43

Jeter comments on Stanton trade

Marlins fans trying to stay hopeful amid offseason overhaul 1:06

Marlins fans trying to stay hopeful amid offseason overhaul

The Marlins are going retro with their 25th anniversary logo 1:50

The Marlins are going retro with their 25th anniversary logo

Don Mattingly talks at Winter Meetings about Marlins trades 5:30

Don Mattingly talks at Winter Meetings about Marlins trades

Marlins executive Michael Hill discusses the Giancarlo Stanton trade 4:06

Marlins executive Michael Hill discusses the Giancarlo Stanton trade

Miami Marlins president Derek Jeter talks to the media about the Giancarlo Stanton trade on Feb. 13, 2018. David Santiagodsantiago@miamiherald.com

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Marlins manager Don Mattingly talks about the shooting at Douglas High 1:07

Marlins manager Don Mattingly talks about the shooting at Douglas High

Pause
Derek Jeter talks about the future of the home run sculpture 1:08

Derek Jeter talks about the future of the home run sculpture

Miami Marlins introduce Chip Bowers as new president of business operations 1:08

Miami Marlins introduce Chip Bowers as new president of business operations

Jeter talks to the media about the start of spring training 1:58

Jeter talks to the media about the start of spring training

Jeter: We will honor Jose [Fernandez] and what he meant to this community 0:32

Jeter: We will honor Jose [Fernandez] and what he meant to this community

Jeter comments on Stanton trade 0:43

Jeter comments on Stanton trade

Marlins fans trying to stay hopeful amid offseason overhaul 1:06

Marlins fans trying to stay hopeful amid offseason overhaul

The Marlins are going retro with their 25th anniversary logo 1:50

The Marlins are going retro with their 25th anniversary logo

Don Mattingly talks at Winter Meetings about Marlins trades 5:30

Don Mattingly talks at Winter Meetings about Marlins trades

Marlins executive Michael Hill discusses the Giancarlo Stanton trade 4:06

Marlins executive Michael Hill discusses the Giancarlo Stanton trade

Marlins manager Don Mattingly talks about the shooting at Douglas High

View More Video

Team Stats



» View more stats