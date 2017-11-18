Marlins manager Don Mattingly talks about the shooting at Douglas High

The Marlins held their annual FanFest Saturday to kick off events leading up to the 2018 season. After multiple offseason trades sending away their star players, some fans remain optimistic while others plan to go to fewer games.
Miami Marlins unveiled the 25th Anniversary logo to current season ticket holders during a special presentation to reveal details regarding the recognition of the franchise's 25th anniversary at Marlins Park in Miami on Tuesday.
Miami Marlins Giancarlo Stanton fell short in his quest for 60 homers but still led the Majors in home runs and RBI. The Marlins lost 8-5 to the Atlanta Braves in their season finale on Sunday October 1, 2017.
Marking the one year anniversary of the tragic death of the Miami Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez, friends and family members returned to the jetty where the baseball player crashed and killed himself alongside two of his friends on Monday, Sept. 25, 2017.