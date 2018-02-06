Heat expresses interest in skilled shooter

A few Heat notes as the NBA’s Thursday trade deadline approaches:
• The Heat is among teams that has expressed interest in Atlanta Hawks swingman Marco Belinelli, according to league sources.
The Hawks sat Belinelli during their game against Memphis on Tuesday and have told him that he’s on course to be traded, according to multiple reports Tuesday night.
Belinelli, 31, is earning $6.6 million this season on an expiring contract, but the prorated remaining portion of his salary would fit into the Heat’s $5.5 million disabled player exception.
That means the Heat could acquire him for a future second-round pick or conditional second-round pick, if the Hawks were receptive to that.
But other teams also are interested in the 6-5 Belinelli, who is averaging 11.4 points this season and shooting 37.2 percent on threes (92 for 247).
Belinelli has averaged 9.8 points and shot 37.7 percent on three-pointers during an 11-year career.
• Though the Heat remains in communication with Memphis on Tyreke Evans, other teams seemingly have more to offer. Evans also would fit into the Heat’s disabled player exception.
• I would be surprised if the Heat trades Justise Winslow for a two-month rental player, because the Heat still sees considerable upside in the versatile Winslow and value him as a rebounder, defender and facilitator. Also, his stand-still three-point shooting clearly has improved in recent weeks.
It’s possible the Heat could move Winslow if it allowed Miami to dump the final two years and $38.5 million on Tyler Johnson’s contract.
But The New York Post’s Brian Lewis tweeted on Tuesday night: “Hearing the Nets will not be trading DeMarre Carroll to the Heat for Justice Winslow and Tyler Johnson (whom they'd given a 4-year, $50M offer sheet in the summer of 2016).”
• While the Heat would like to add a wing player, it’s not desperate to make a move before Thursday’s deadline.
The Heat believes Rodney McGruder’s return from a broken tibia will help, and Miami believes it would eventually be able to land a useful player who’s bought out by a non-contender, using that disabled player exception as a carrot.
If the Heat uses the disabled player exception, it must be used by March 12. The Heat received the exception in the wake of Dion Waiters’ season-ending ankle surgery.
The Heat would need to release or trade a player if it acquires a player using the disabled player exception.
• Though the Heat signed Joe Johnson as a buyout player two years ago and appreciates his game, Miami would not be the favorite if Utah buys him out.
Though Johnson has been a shooting guard most of his career and played small forward during his brief 2016 stint with the Heat, he he has been playing more power forward with Utah over the past season-and-a-half, and the Heat already has enough of those.
Johnson reportedly has been seeking a trade.
• With Philadelphia beating Washington on Tuesday, the seventh-seeded Heat leads the eighth-seeded 76ers by just 1.5 games, with No. 9 Detroit two games back of Miami.
But Miami is just two games behind No. 3 Cleveland in the East.
