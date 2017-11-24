Miami Hurricanes defensive coach Manny Diaz is seen with players near the end of the fourth quarter during the team’s loss to Pitt on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017.
Miami Hurricanes defensive coach Manny Diaz is seen with players near the end of the fourth quarter during the team’s loss to Pitt on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. CHARLES TRAINOR JR ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Miami Hurricanes defensive coach Manny Diaz is seen with players near the end of the fourth quarter during the team’s loss to Pitt on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. CHARLES TRAINOR JR ctrainor@miamiherald.com

Miami Marlins

Miami Hurricanes’ big loss to Pitt in latest Hot Button Top 5

By Greg Cote

gcote@miamiherald.com

November 24, 2017 06:03 PM

UPDATED 6 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

1. HURRICANES — Stunner! No. 2 Canes suffer first loss in regular-season finale: UM loses Friday at Pitt 24-12 to fall from unbeaten and, inevitably in College Football rankings. Miami now must beat Clemson in ACC title game and pray.

2. DOLPHINS — Fins visit their Darth Vader nemesis: Miami is NFL week’s biggest underdog at New England Sunday as a 4-6 Dolphins team tries to shed a four-game losing streak. As playoff hopes dim, can Fins muster a football miracle?

3. HEAT: Miami prepares to visit LeBron, D-Wade: Team was 8-9 entering the weekend, fighting for playoff contention, but at least this should be interesting: Tuesday at LeBron James and Dwyane Wade, a.k.a. Cleveland.

4. UM BASKETBALL: Canes men face first measuring-stick game: Jim Larranaga’s guys were 4-0 and ranked No. 11 entering Saturday’s game, but the season’s first litmus test (and first road game) will be Wednesday at No. 14 Minnesota. Is UM top-10-good or just pretty good? Let’s begin to find out.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

5. MARLINS: Jeter continues untethering his regime from past: Derek Jeter got rid of franchise icons like Jeff Conine and Jack McKeon. Now he’s gotten rid of popular longtime broadcaster Rich Waltz. The big Fish, Giancarlo Stanton, remains. For now.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Jeter and the Marlins lend a hand to the Miami community

    Derek Jeter, executive director of the Marlins, helped distribute turkeys at the Marlins annual Thankgiving event held this Friday, November 7, 2017, Marlins Park.

Jeter and the Marlins lend a hand to the Miami community

Jeter and the Marlins lend a hand to the Miami community 0:41

Jeter and the Marlins lend a hand to the Miami community
Marlins' new owners talk about the future of the franchise 1:15

Marlins' new owners talk about the future of the franchise
Giancarlo Stanton shares his thoughts on his Marlins past, present and uncertain future 6:22

Giancarlo Stanton shares his thoughts on his Marlins past, present and uncertain future

View More Video

Team Stats



» View more stats