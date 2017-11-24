Miami Hurricanes’ big loss to Pitt in latest Hot Button Top 5

1. HURRICANES — Stunner! No. 2 Canes suffer first loss in regular-season finale: UM loses Friday at Pitt 24-12 to fall from unbeaten and, inevitably in College Football rankings. Miami now must beat Clemson in ACC title game and pray.
2. DOLPHINS — Fins visit their Darth Vader nemesis: Miami is NFL week’s biggest underdog at New England Sunday as a 4-6 Dolphins team tries to shed a four-game losing streak. As playoff hopes dim, can Fins muster a football miracle?
3. HEAT: Miami prepares to visit LeBron, D-Wade: Team was 8-9 entering the weekend, fighting for playoff contention, but at least this should be interesting: Tuesday at LeBron James and Dwyane Wade, a.k.a. Cleveland.
4. UM BASKETBALL: Canes men face first measuring-stick game: Jim Larranaga’s guys were 4-0 and ranked No. 11 entering Saturday’s game, but the season’s first litmus test (and first road game) will be Wednesday at No. 14 Minnesota. Is UM top-10-good or just pretty good? Let’s begin to find out.
5. MARLINS: Jeter continues untethering his regime from past: Derek Jeter got rid of franchise icons like Jeff Conine and Jack McKeon. Now he’s gotten rid of popular longtime broadcaster Rich Waltz. The big Fish, Giancarlo Stanton, remains. For now.
