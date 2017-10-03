New Marlins ownership partner Derek Jeter posts letter to Miami fans

Former New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter, now a minority shareholder in Marlins ownership, posted a introductory letter to Marlins fans on The Players Tribune Tuesday morning.
Jeter, who founded the website that features articles and videos by athletes, made the usual promises of “We’re going to develop a winning culture” and “We’re going to celebrate the diversity of this community.” But he opened by recalling a recruiting visit to the University of Miami as a Kalamazoo, Michigan, teenager:
A new era begins. pic.twitter.com/WkqL2oyn2O— Miami Marlins (@Marlins) October 3, 2017
“I was only 17 and Miami was the farthest I’d ever been from home. It wasn’t just that hearing Spanish was new to me. Everything about Miami was different and exciting. I don’t really recall exactly what I did or where I went that weekend. It was a blur. But to this day I still remember how it felt. The music, the weather, the diversity — I remember how alive Miami was.
One thing really jumped out at me. It was the way people talked about Miami — with such a sense of pride. Everyone I met seemed to go out of their way to tell me why their city was so special.”
Jeter closed his letter with “The next era of Marlins baseball begins now. Let’s have some fun — it’s the Miami way.”
He’s scheduled to have an 11 a.m. meeting with the media at Marlins Park.
