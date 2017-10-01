Giancarlo Stanton didn’t make home-run history, but Marlins fans gave standing ovation

More Videos 6:22 Giancarlo Stanton shares his thoughts on his Marlins past, present and uncertain future Pause 3:38 Don Mattingly talks about the Marlins' 6-5 win over Atlanta 3:04 Joe Torre says Derek Jeter 'will roll up his sleeves' with Marlins 23:17 Coast Guard issues critical report on the El Faro sinking 4:03 U.S. Coast Guard Delivers 28,000 lbs of Supplies to Vieques Island, Puerto Rico 0:25 Heat and Hawks lock arms during the anthem before the preseason opener 1:11 British Miami Dolphins fan talks about his passion for the NFL 2:51 Coast Guard helps distribute water, supplies in Puerto Rico 1:08 Customs and Border Crew rescues Puerto Rican family who wrote HELP on roof 1:31 Braxton Berrios comes home and leaves with a win Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Giancarlo Stanton shares his thoughts on his Marlins past, present and uncertain future Miami Marlins Giancarlo Stanton fell short in his quest for 60 homers but still led the Majors in home runs and RBI. The Marlins lost 8-5 to the Atlanta Braves in their season finale on Sunday October 1, 2017. Miami Marlins Giancarlo Stanton fell short in his quest for 60 homers but still led the Majors in home runs and RBI. The Marlins lost 8-5 to the Atlanta Braves in their season finale on Sunday October 1, 2017.

