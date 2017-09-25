More Videos

Monday marks Jose Fernandez's death anniversary 1:40

Monday marks Jose Fernandez's death anniversary

Pause
Yankees principal owner Hal Steinbrenner on Derek Jeter: 'Nobody knows baseball better'. 1:45

Yankees principal owner Hal Steinbrenner on Derek Jeter: 'Nobody knows baseball better'.

Trump at UN: We are prepared to take further action if the government of Venezuela persists 2:44

Trump at UN: We are prepared to take further action if the government of Venezuela persists

Travelers in Puerto Rico face long waits, limited power in terminals after Hurricane Maria 2:32

Travelers in Puerto Rico face long waits, limited power in terminals after Hurricane Maria

Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler talks about 20-6 loss against the Jets 3:18

Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler talks about 20-6 loss against the Jets

Suspects sought in armed robbery of Hollywood gas station 0:56

Suspects sought in armed robbery of Hollywood gas station

NY Gov. Cuomo tours the aftermath of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico 1:27

NY Gov. Cuomo tours the aftermath of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico

Miami Beach Commissioner Michael Grieco drops re-election bid 1:40

Miami Beach Commissioner Michael Grieco drops re-election bid

Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase talks to the media after the game. 2:41

Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase talks to the media after the game.

Girls dancing on the elevator for Snapchat surprised by scientist Bill Nye 0:11

Girls dancing on the elevator for Snapchat surprised by scientist Bill Nye

  • Friends and family remember José Fernández on the anniversary of his death

    Marking the one year anniversary of the tragic death of the Miami Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez, friends and family members returned to the jetty where the baseball player crashed and killed himself alongside two of his friends on Monday, Sept. 25, 2017.

Friends and family remember José Fernández on the anniversary of his death

Marking the one year anniversary of the tragic death of the Miami Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez, friends and family members returned to the jetty where the baseball player crashed and killed himself alongside two of his friends on Monday, Sept. 25, 2017.
José A. Iglesias Miami Herald Staff