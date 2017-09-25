Friends and family remember José Fernández on the anniversary of his death
Marking the one year anniversary of the tragic death of the Miami Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez, friends and family members returned to the jetty where the baseball player crashed and killed himself alongside two of his friends on Monday, Sept. 25, 2017.
José A. IglesiasMiami Herald Staff
More Videos
0:56
Friends and family remember José Fernández on the anniversary of his death
1:40
Monday marks Jose Fernandez's death anniversary
2:24
Don Mattingly on Marlins 5-4 comeback win over Mets Tuesday
1:19
J.T. Realmuto talks about his walk-off homer in 5-4 win over Mets
4:24
Marlins' Michael Hill comments on 2017 season
2:25
Don Mattingly on Marlins' 13-1 win over Mets
2:06
Don Mattingly reflects on Marlins' poor road trip that ended with 10-3 loss to Brewers
2:26
Don Mattingly talks about the Marlins' 10-2 loss to the Brewers
2:27
Don Mattingly talks about the Marlins' 6-5 loss to Atlanta
1:50
Don Mattingly discusses the evolution of Jose Urena and the Marlins' 7-1 win
4:13
Don Mattingly on 8-1 loss to Nationals
2:43
Don Mattingly discusses the Marlins' 7-2 loss to Washington