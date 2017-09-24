Marlins extend drought to eight straight losing seasons, longest in Majors

Never mind the fact the Marlins haven’t had a sniff of the postseason since 2003 when they won the World Series.
That’s the second-longest postseason drought in the Majors. Only the Seattle Mariners have suffered longer -- by one year.
No, the Marlins would be happy simply to enjoy a winning season, something they haven’t done since 2009.
With their 3-2 loss to Arizona on Sunday, the Marlins (73-82) clinched their eighth straight losing season. It’s the longest current drought in the Majors.
Their fortunes might not be improving anytime soon, either.
With the new ownership group of Bruce Sherman and Derek Jeter expected to take over from Jeffrey Loria within the next month, a rebuild could begin that would rid the roster of many of the Marlins’ top players, including Giancarlo Stanton, Marcell Ozuna, Christian Yelich, Dee Gordon and perhaps others.
In other words, Marlins fans might not be in such a hurry to cry out “Wait ‘til next year!”
It’s never easy being a Marlins fan, and the 2017 season will go down as just another downer in a long run of them. One day, perhaps, they’ll experience what it’s like to cheer on a winner. For now, though, it’s just more of the same.
