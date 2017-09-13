Two times the fun: Phillies celebrate win over Marlins not once but twice

The Philadelphia Phillies got to celebrate their 9-8 victory over the Miami Marlins twice.
One time it didn’t count.
The second time it did.
The Marlins came into the bottom of the ninth Tuesday holding a 7-6 lead on the host Phillies, a team with the fewest victories in the bigs but one who has given Miami fits lately.
Kyle Barraclough opened things up by hitting Nick Williams who moved to third when Maikel Franco singled and Marcell Ozuna made an error in left field.
With one out and bases loaded, pinch-hitter Hyun-Soo Kim singled to right. Williams scored the tying run easily with pinch-runner Cesar Hernandez rounding third and sliding into home with the game-winning run on a great throw in from Giancarlo Stanton.
Kim was mobbed by his teammates at first with players dumping water, Gatorade, rounds of DoubleBubble and sunflower seeds all over him as they ripped at his jersey.
Phillies celebrate walkoff... https://t.co/Ume2oRHhlW— Kevin McGuire (@KevinOnCFB) September 13, 2017
As Barraclough watched all this as he slowly headed toward the dugout, the review began.
Hold everything.
The umpires ruled Miami catcher J.T. Realmuto just barely got a glove on Hernandez.
Two outs. Tie game.
After cleaning up the mess on the field, Barraclough struck out Odubel Herrera to send this one to the 10th.
“It was probably the right call,” Phillies manager Pete Mackanin said afterward, “and we were all high-fiving ourselves for nothing.”
It appeared the Marlins were going to win this wild one anyway when Ozuna smacked one to left in the 10th, but the Marlins bullpen continued to struggled and failed to hold this lead as well. In the bottom of the 10th, Philadelphia tied it again when Brian Ellington gave up a two-out homer to Rhys Hoskins.
Move ahead to the 15th, and the Phillies got to celebrate once again when Williams doubled in Aaron Altherr with two outs off Javy Guerra.
The Phillies have taken four of the past five against a Miami team whose playoff chase is a mere memory.
“We had two walk-offs today,” Williams told reporters. “I think that's the first time in the history of baseball that's taken place.”
Phillies celebrate a walkoff win for the second time this game. This one counts. https://t.co/KzBJvbYrT8— Kevin McGuire (@krmcguire) September 13, 2017
Miami’s bullpen let rookie Dillon Peters down as he went six strong and handed his relievers a 7-2 lead going into the seventh. Dillon (6 innings, 6 hits, 2 earned runs, 4 strikeouts) pitched well again for Miami yet still has yet to record his first big-league win.
Stanton, meanwhile, went 1 for 6 and remains at 54 home runs this season.
