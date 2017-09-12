Soon-to-be Derek Jeter-owned Marlins to face Yankees in 2018

Ready for Derek Jeter vs. the New York Yankees?
Ready for round 2 between Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge?
Assuming the Marlins don’t trade their star slugger this offseason, both could happen next season.
Major League Baseball released its 2018 schedule on Tuesday afternoon and it included a pair of two-game, home and home series between the Marlins and the Yankees.
The Marlins, who are likely to be owned by a group spearheaded by Jeter and New York businessman Bruce Sherman pending league approval, are slated to play at Yankee Stadium April 16-17.
The Yankees will visit Marlins Park later in the season on August 21-22.
The teams last faced each other in June 2015 when the teams also played two at each site with the home team winning all four games.
If Stanton is still wearing a Marlins’ uniform next season, he would face Judge for the first time in a regular-season game.
The two played on opposite sides in this year’s All-Star Game July 11 in Miami.
And each participated in the highly-anticipated Home Run Derby, which Judge won.
But with Stanton eliminated in the first round of that contest, fans didn’t get the chance to see two of baseball’s most powerful hitters go head-to-head.
That could change should Jeter and the Marlins’ new ownership group elect not to trade Stanton before next season as the team pursues moves to improve its roster and bolster its organizational depth.
Stanton enters Tuesday night’s game against the Phillies with a major-league best 54 home runs and remains on pace to hit 61.
Judge is a distant second with 41 home runs, but leads the American League.
Stanton’s home run total is the highest since Jose Bautista hit 54 in 2010.
If he eclipses the 60-mark, Stanton would join Barry Bonds, Babe Ruth, Roger Maris, Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa as the only baseball players to do so.
MORE HIGHLIGHTS
▪ All 30 major-league clubs will open the season on the same date (March 29) marking the first time this has happened in 50 years.
▪ Teams will also receive an additional three-to-four off days next season as agreed to in baseball’s new collective bargaining agreement.
▪ The Marlins open the season with a four-game series at home against the Chicago Cubs (March 29-April 1).
▪ With the Marlins facing the American League East, they will also take on the Boston Red Sox both at home (April 2-3) and at Fenway Park (August 28-29). They will face the Orioles in Baltimore June 15-17 to start a nine-game road trip that is followed by three-game series at San Francisco (June 18-20) and Colorado (June 22-24). The Marlins will host the Toronto Blue Jays from August 31 to September 2nd.
They will also continue their annual Citrus Series against the Tampa Bay Rays, but play three games at home (July 2-4) and three in Tampa (July 20-22), which will kick off the second half of the season following the July 17 All-Star Game in Washington, D.C.
▪ The Marlins’ longest road trips will be a pair of 10-game swings from May 28-June 7 when they go to San Diego, Arizona and St. Louis, and from Sept. 7-16 when they visit Pittsburgh, New York (Mets) and Philadelphia.
