Marlins blow another lead as Braves rally for a walkoff win in the 11th

The Marlins are in total freefall.
For the third time in four days, the Braves on Sunday handed the Marlins a walkoff loss in a 10-8 victory at SunTrust Park on Lane Adams’ two-run homer off Vance Worley in the 11th.
And just like the others, the Marlins coughed up the lead.
This time, the Marlins squandered an 8-5 lead in the ninth when the Braves came up with three runs before winning it in the 11th.
Sunday’s meltdown enabled the Nationals to clinch the National League East title.
The Marlins have now lost 12 of their past 14 games.
The Braves have totaled nine walkoff victories this season, with five coming at the expense of the Marlins.
Dee Gordon broke a 5-5 deadlock in the eighth with a pinch-hit home run, and the Marlins tacked on two more runs to widen their lead.
But the Marlins bullpen collapsed in the ninth as first Jarlin Garcia, and then Javy Guerra, allowed the Braves to score three runs and send it into extra innings.
