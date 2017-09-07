Braves spoil Marlins comeback on Kurt Suzuki's walk-off single in ninth

-- Suzuki giveth. And Suzuki taketh away.

One inning after Ichiro Suzuki gave the Marlins the lead with a pinch-hit single, Kurt Suzuki (no relation) gave the Braves the win — 6-5 — with a walkoff single of his own.

Kurt Suzuki’s single off Brad Ziegler in the ninth sent the Marlins to their 10th loss in their past 11 games.

“Obviously, it’s not a very good way to end that one,” said Marlins manager Don Mattingly. “To give it up like that is hard. You’ve been struggling to get wins, and then one you have an opportunity and just give it away.”

The Marlins charged out a quick lead, gave it up, rallied to re-claim the advantage, and lost it again in the ninth.

“To get behind and come back, it’s just a little more painful,” Mattingly said. “Putting all the ingredients in the soup there, it makes it more painful.”

The Marlins broke on top 3-0 in the first.

But the Braves chipped away, scoring two in the second inning off Marlins starter Dan Straily before taking the lead in the fifth with two more runs on Freddie Freeman’s sacrifice fly and Matt Kemp’s solo homer.

Still, the Marlins weren’t done.

After Marcell Ozuna tied it with a RBI single in the seventh, Ichiro Suzuki came off the bench in the eighth to deliver a pinch-hit, go-ahead single.

It was Suzuki’s 26th pinch-hit, leaving him two shy of the Major League record set by John Vander Wal in 1995.

“That’s the one chance that I get,” said Suzuki, who set a big-league record Thursday with what was his 95h plate appearance as a pinch-hitter. That broke the record set by Rusty Staub in 1983. “I don’t think you can ever get used to a role like this, but I’m getting kind of used to not being used to it.”

But Ziegler couldn’t protect the lead.

Matt Adams opened the ninth with a pinch-hit double. One out later, Ozzie Albies made it 5-5 with a double. After Ziegler intentionally walked Freeman, he got Lane Adams to bounce into a fielder’s choice for the second out.

But Kurt Suzuki ended it with single down the left-field line.

“It was a better ballgame for us, a little bit back and forth,” Mattingly said. “Ichi gets a hit there and we just weren’t able to hold it.”

OTHER HIGHLIGHTS:

-- Dee Gordon extended his hitting streak to 11 games with leadoff triple in the first.

-- Mattingly delivered a closed-door pep talk to players before taking the field Thursday.

-- Brian Anderson drove in his first run as a Major Leaguer with a first-inning single.

COMING UP:

Friday -- Marlins RHP Jose Urena (12-6, 3.71) at Atlanta Braves RHP Mike Foltynewicz (10-11, 4.75), 7:35 p.m., SunTrust Park.

Saturday -- Marlins LHP Adam Conley (6-7, 5.09) at Braves LHP Max Fried (1-0, 3.86), 7:10 p.m., SunTrust Park