Giancarlo Stanton’s latest bomb breaks television camera on way out of the park

Giancarlo Stanton’s 53rd home run of his masterful season came with a price.
To Fox Sports, anyway.
Stanton’s blast on Monday night took out one of the stationary cameras positioned at Marlins Park — at least temporarily.
The camera stationed just along the pole in right field was struck by Stanton’s fifth inning solo shot against the Washington Nationals and temporarily knocked the camera out of commission.
According to a report by Fox’s Craig Minervini during the game, a new lens had to be brought in to replace the damaged one — estimated cost: $50,000 — from the Stanton homer as the ball dented the large metal casing and messed up some of the internal electronics.
.@Giancarlo818 likes hitting in @Marlins Park & also likes hitting *things* at the stadium. @CraigMinervini inspects the camera Big G busted pic.twitter.com/8XFUePLOcf— FOX Sports Florida (@FOXSportsFL) September 5, 2017
After the game, Stanton said he hadn’t heard about injuring the camera.
MIAMI HERALD BASEBALL: Stanton hits 53rd home run of the season but Marlins lose to Nationals
The Marlins lost 7-2 to the Nationals and are now six games back of the Colorado Rockies for the final Wild Card spot in the National League.
Don't think this is what cameras are supposed to show. Thanks a lot, @Giancarlo818! #LetsGoFish pic.twitter.com/h9Nlq4lRtH— FOX Sports Florida (@FOXSportsFL) September 5, 2017
Miami plays host the Nationals again Tuesday at 7:10 p.m. — on Fox Sports Florida.
Stanton remains on pace to challenge Roger Maris’ former home run mark of 61 set in 1961.
Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa all eclipsed Maris from 1999-2001 with Bonds holding the single-season home run record of 73 set in 2001. Bonds was Stanton’s hitting coach with the Marlins last season.
Comments